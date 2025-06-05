'Please say hello from afar': Jay Chou hounded by fans in Kyoto, his makeup artist falls and fractures leg

When two superstars meet, fans can go wild.

Jay Chou's recent outing with Japanese singer-actor Tomohisa Yamashita in Kyoto led to the former's makeup artist and friend, Du Guozhang, being caught in the crossfire.

In videos posted by fans on Douyin, the King of Mandopop, 46, can be seen exiting what appears to be a restaurant with Tomohisa, 40, surrounded by a large crowd of people as they try to get into a van.

Jay posted on his Instagram Story later: "Brother Du broke his bones at two parts of his leg, please say hello from afar, don't follow!

"But he's still very humorous, so I'm relieved."

Du can be seen in a wheelchair with his left leg in a cast.

Jay joked in a follow-up Instagram Story: "I feel bad for Brother Du, but I still want to ask if anyone took a photo of him falling down."

Jay shared Instagram posts of himself and Tomohisa in Kyoto over the last few days.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DKZiAvXPN5L/[/embed]

On his second post from June 3, he edited the caption to reiterate: "By the way, if you meet us, please say hello from afar. Yesterday was a bit dangerous."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DKb13yPTLOX/?img_index=1[/embed]

Besides Jay, Tomohisa also met Luhan recently, and the Chinese star excitedly wrote: "Successfully chased a star! So happy!"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DKLm5fZT9lN/[/embed]

