Poison shelve comeback tour plans after members fail to agree on money

Poison have shelved plans for a 2026 comeback tour after the bandmates failed to agree over money issues.

The Every Rose Has Its Thorn group last toured in 2022 with Def Leppard and they were planning to make a return this year with a series of big headline gigs but drummer Rikki Rockett — who has been with the band since they formed in 1983 — has now claimed they have given up on the tour because singer Bret Michaels wanted the "lion's share" of the cash.

Rockett, 64, told New York Post column PageSix: "We had a great offer, I thought. But we left the table. It didn't work.

"Really what it came to was C.C., [bass player] Bobby [Dall] and I were all in, and I thought Bret was, but he wanted the lion's share of the money, to the point where it makes it not possible to even do it. It's like $6 to every one of our dollars. You just can't work that way."

The drummer went on to add: "I don't do this just for the money. I do have a love for this, absolutely. But at the same time, you don't want to go out and work really hard just to make somebody else a bunch of money."

The news comes just months after Rockett declared the 2026 tour was almost certainly going to happen.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation show, Rockett was asked about a 2026 tour and said: "Yeah, yeah, yeah, absolutely. '26 is for sure gonna happen.

"I mean, unless some unforeseen thing happens, but all band members have stuck their hand in and said, 'Yeah, we're definitely doing it — without a doubt.' " Frontman Bret — who has enjoyed a successful solo career away from the group — announced last year he would be taking "most, if not all, of 2025 off" due to "physical adversity".

He said in a statement in March: "I've always stated that music is a universal language that is meant to unite us, excite us and never divide us. It is a soundtrack to our everyday lives and I truly look forward to giving every bit of energy I've got in 2024 and leave it all up there on the stage every night.

"However, in 2025, in light of some recent medical results and setbacks, and with much discussion and real advice from my doctors and family, I will be taking most, if not all, of 2025 off, except for a few select dates with both the BRET MICHAELS BAND and possibly all-original POISON.

"I truly need to recharge the batteries and get a good, much-needed physical tune-up.

"Please always understand that I am forever grateful to the fans and hope you understand that this will bring me back in 2026 and beyond to be able to always give 1000 per cent on that stage with positive energy and an Unbroken Warrior Spirit!"

