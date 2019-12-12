Polanski blames Weinstein and says media 'making me a monster'

Film director Roman Polanski has spoken out for the first time since another woman accused him of rape, declaring that the media are "trying to make me into a monster".

And in an extraordinary twist he blamed Harvey Weinstein for his woes, in an interview with Paris Match magazine published Wednesday.

He claimed the disgraced Hollywood mogul tried to brand him a "child rapist" to stop him winning an Oscar in 2003 for "The Pianist".

Polanski -- a fugitive from US justice since 1978 after he admitted the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl -- also dismissed the latest rape allegations against him as "absurd".

He said he "absolutely denied" beating and raping French photographer Valentine Monnier at his Swiss chalet in 1975.

"Obviously I have no memory of it because it is false," he told Paris Match magazine, before pouring scorn on her story.

"Clearly accusing me of rape isn't sensational enough any more, you have to add another layer.

"I do not hit women," he added.

Monnier, who was an 18-year-old model and actress at the time, went public as Polanski's new film, "An Officer and a Spy", was released in France last month.

WEINSTEIN 'PLOT'

She said Polanski also tried to give her a pill as he beat her "into submission".

But the director repeatedly ridiculed her claims as "aberrant" in the interview, before turning on Weinstein.

He blamed the producer for starting a whispering campaign against him to sabotage his chances of an Oscar after "The Pianist" won best film and best director at the British Bafta awards.