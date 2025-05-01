Pope Francis interview with Scorsese featured in new documentary

LOS ANGELES — A new documentary from Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese will feature a conversation with the late Pope Francis about an effort the pontiff championed to provide education through cinema, the film's producers said on Wednesday (April 30).

Called Aldeas — A New Story, the documentary is "rooted in the pope's belief in the sacred nature of creativity," a statement from the filmmakers said.

They said the previously unseen conversation with Scorsese was the pope's "final in-depth on-camera interview for cinema".

Francis died this month at age 88 and was buried on Saturday.

The documentary will showcase the work of Scholas Occurrentes, an educational movement founded by Pope Francis, and Aldeas, a project that supports the making of short films to promote cultural understanding.

Before he died, Francis called the documentary "an extremely poetic and very constructive project because it goes to the roots of what human life is, human sociability, human conflicts... the essence of a life's journey," the filmmakers said.

No release date was announced.

