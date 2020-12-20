Posh Spice Victoria Beckham had 'off-the-scale levels of mercury' after eating too much fish

Victoria Beckham had "off-the-scale levels of mercury" after eating too much fish.

The Spice Girls singer turned fashion designer has cut swordfish and tuna out of her diet and replaced it with salmon due to the levels of methylmercury in certain types of fish.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Victoria had-off-the-scale levels of mercury. So doctors gave her a liver flush to help rid the body of toxins. She feels brilliant and is as lean and fit as ever."

It comes after Robbie Williams almost died after contracting mercury poisoning from eating too much fish, with excess levels of mercury known to cause skin cancer and lead to lung diseases.

Robbie has joked he still considers his brush with death to be a "win", as he likened the mercury in his system to the coveted music award, the Mercury Prize.

He said: "I was eating fish twice a day and I've got the highest mercury poisoning the doctor has ever seen. Do you know what I thought when I heard that? 'I've won!' That's how my ego works, 'I've got the highest ... did you say the highest? Thank you.' I literally won the mercury award.

"I got my mercury tested because my wife's neurotic and she gets all sorts of tests all the time. Anyway, thank God, coz I could've dropped dead of mercury and arsenic poisoning."

Now, Robbie turned to vegan to avoid the dangers that other foods can have on the body.

People are exposed to methylmercury when eating large amounts of fish - in particular tuna, swordfish and marlin. Mercury poisoning kills thousands of people around the world every year.