The Power of the Dog and Dune triumph at Bafta awards in London

Dark Western The Power of the Dog scooped the top two honours at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (March 13), winning best film and director for Jane Campion, while sci-fi epic Dune picked up the most awards.

New Zealand filmmaker Campion wrapped up a successful weekend for her comeback feature film, after winning the top honours at the Directors Guild of America awards in Beverly Hills the day before.

Based on the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, the critically acclaimed movie set on a 1920s Montana ranch marks the return of Oscar-winner Campion to feature films since 2009’s Bright Star.

Ron Bartlett, Theo Green, Mark Mangini and Mac Ruth pose with their award for Best Sound for "Dune" at the 75th British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, on March 13, 2022.

PHOTO: Reuters

“Jane … you are a visionary whose trail blazed through the last 30 years of cinema with stories about the silenced, the under-represented and the misunderstood,” producer Tanya Seghatchian said as she accepted the award on behalf of Campion, who was absent.