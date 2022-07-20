The Powerpuff Girls gets new reboot from original creator

Welcome back to the city of Towsnville! Craig McCracken is back to reboot The Powerpuff Girls!

Not to be confused with the 2016 reboot or the infamous CW live-action series which is still in development, McCracken’s reboot will expand the world of the original series that he created back in 1998.

McCracken is the original creator of The Powerpuff Girls, as well as Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends. He also worked on other popular cartoons such as Dexter’s Laboratory, Wander Over Yonder and Kid Cosmic.

The original Powerpuff Girls cartoon followed three super-powered kindergartners named Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup whose mission in life alternates between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime. It debuted on Cartoon Network and earned two Emmy Awards and numerous animation honours throughout its 78-episode run. McCracken’s reboot is expected to continue the same story and bring back familiar characters and old faces once again.

That’s not all, McCracken also has plans to reboot Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends too.

Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends took place in a world where imaginary friends were sentient beings — and after their children outgrow them, they stay at the titular home, waiting to be adopted by new children. The show ran for six seasons, starting in 2004.

The Foster’s reboot appears to be a more dramatic reimagining as compared to the Powerpuff Girls reboot. The Foster‘s reboot will focus on a new cast of preschool-aged characters. The intended audience also skews younger than the original show.

