'Pressure was on him': Michelle Yeoh on doing stunts with Jackie Chan and sequel to Shang-Chi

Michelle Yeoh wants to make a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The 59-year-old star features in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster as Jiang Nan and loves making follow-ups to her films - despite the disappointing response to Sword of Destiny, the sequel to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Michelle told The Guardian newspaper: "I don't think it's ever a mistake to do a sequel. It just means you love a project so much. Sequels are great. I hope we do another Shang-Chi!"

The Last Christmas star revealed that she wants to reprise her role as Eleanor Young in a sequel to the romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, which she describes as a "gamechanger" for the Asian community in the film industry.

Michelle explained: "That was such a gamechanger for the Asian community.

"Shang-Chi is something different: it doesn't change the game but it endorses and cements what belongs in our community. What was amazing in Crazy Rich Asians was being able to represent that culture in Asia itself, rather than in Britain or America."

Stunts have become part of Michelle's repertoire as a performer and she recalled the danger of performing exhilarating scenes earlier in her career when there was no CGI assistance.

She said: "When we first started in Hong Kong, you didn't have help from CGI. You just went out and did what you had to do. I felt invincible."

Michelle remembered how Jackie Chan once begged her to stop doing stunts in the 1992 film Supercop as he felt under pressure to better her efforts.

The Tomorrow Never Dies star shared: "I told him, 'You're a fine one to ask me to stop! You're always doing them.'

"He said, 'That's because when you do one, I have to go one better.' The pressure was on him, poor dude."