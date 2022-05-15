Pretty boy to hunkle? Malaysian singer Zhang Dongliang, 40, almost unrecognisable now

His pretty boy days are clearly behind him.

Malaysian singer-actor Nicholas Teo, better known as Zhang Dongliang, is looking unrecognisable these days — but in a good way, we think.

Nicholas is probably most famous for his 2008 Mandopop chart-topper, Who Will You Be Thinking Of When You're Lonely, a song you would have heard playing repeatedly on the airwaves here.

In the latest posts on his Instagram account, the 40-year-old showed off a much more mature, masculine and dare we say, sexy vibe, in a photoshoot for Pin Prestige Malaysia magazine.

Gone are the rounded cheeks of youth, floppy fringe and his trademark toothy grin.

In its place — tanned lined skin, tousled hair, and decidedly more chiselled features.

While we realise that the images are a result of professional styling, it is a significant transformation that made us do a double take.

And we were not the only ones.

Many commenters praised Nicholas for his new look.

"Messy hair can't distract from your handsomeness," wrote one commenter.

"Deep V, very sexy," said another of his outfit. "Although you're very tanned, but you're still handsome."

However, others expressed their surprise at how much the singer has aged, with one comment noting that Nicholas "has become an uncle".

Others too, chimed in with their reactions:

"He gives off the weathered vibe of an uncle", "All my childhood idols have become uncles".

Others couldn't quite believe their eyes. "My impression of him is still from Smiling Pasta," wrote one commenter, referring to the popular 2006 Taiwanese romantic-comedy series co-starring Cyndi Wang.

Those who want a glimpse of a Nicholas we're more familiar with can catch him in Netflix's Taiwanese drama series A Thousand Goodnights, released in 2019.

