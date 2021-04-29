Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal debuts on Netflix June 3

Netflix is adding yet another anime title to their library.

The streaming service announced its plans not too long ago to release over 40 anime titles this year. We are certain that the people behind the popular platform is indeed a weeb and we aren’t complaining.

The newest addition to Netflix is Sailor Moon’s newest movie, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie. The movie’s arrival on the platform marks its premiere for the first time outside of Japan since the debut of the first part of the movie back in January.

Here is Netflix’s synopsis of the film:

The upcoming adventures are set in April, when the cherry blossoms are in bloom and Tokyo is in a festive mood as it celebrates the largest Total Solar Eclipse of the century.

As the new moon obscures the sun and gradually dims its light, Usagi and Chibi-Usa encounter Pegasus, who is in search of the chosen Maiden who can break the seal of the Golden Crystal.

Meanwhile, a mysterious troupe called the Dead Moon Circus appears in town whose nefarious plan is to scatter the nightmare incarnations known as Lemures, seize the ‘Legendary Silver Crystal,’ rule over the moon and the earth, and eventually dominate the entire universe…

Netflix is truly satisfying anime fans all around the world. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal will be hitting Netflix on June 3, until then we’ll be watching Yasuke, a series based on Japan’s first Black Samurai premiering on April 29.

