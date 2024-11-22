'Like preying on something': Kim Soo-hyun emphasises his gaze playing counterfeiter in upcoming drama Knock Off

After playing a loyal and tender-hearted husband in hit series Queen of Tears earlier this year, South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun will once again prove his versatility in Disney's upcoming drama Knock Off.

Speaking to AsiaOne and other media on the second day of the Disney APAC Content Showcase held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre yesterday (Nov 21), the 36-year-old shared more about his role.

"In my previous drama Queen of Tears, my character Baek Hyun-woo is a warm-hearted person. But in this drama, the character I play, Kim Sung-joon, is cold-hearted, cool-headed and a realistic character focused solely on survival," he said.

Knock Off follows Sung-joon, a regular office worker who loses his job in the 1997 Asian financial crisis and turns to the shadowy world of counterfeiting in an attempt to rebuild his life, eventually climbing to the top of the counterfeit market. In the process, he meets his ex-girlfriend Song Hye-jeong (Jo Bo-ah), a special judicial police officer who cracks down on counterfeit goods, beginning a tense relationship.

Soo-hyun shared that when he first saw the script, he felt that the concept of it was "new and fresh", while Bo-ah, 33, said she found the subject around counterfeit products to be interesting. As the drama is set in the late 1990s to early 2000s, it also brought back feelings of nostalgia for her.

About playing Sung-joon, Soo-hyun said: "My character in the drama sells counterfeit goods and tries to seduce his customers with his mind and gaze… He would have to trap them like 'preying on something'."

Bo-ah said that instead of over-preparing for the performance, she focuses on communicating more on set and reviewing the script during filming.

Speaking about their chemistry and working together, Soo hyun commended Bo-ah's personality, sharing that she is "very kind-hearted" and "easygoing". He added that Bo-ah makes it easy to communicate and discuss everything with the director, including the script and the environment, and it was a pleasant experience.

"It's my first time acting with Soo-hyun, but his gaze, voice, tone and the atmosphere he creates make it impossible not to get immersed in his performance. I rely on him a lot on set and I'm really grateful. I wouldn't say we have great chemistry yet since we haven't shot much together, but I'm looking forward to the chemistry that will develop going forward," Bo-ah said.

They were also asked about their experience in Singapore, where Bo-ah shared that this is her second time in Singapore and while she wasn't able to get out of the hotel much during this trip because of her schedule, she would love to visit again.

Soo-hyun said that it has been a decade since he last visited Singapore.

"I usually manage my physical fitness by eating well. But since reaching Singapore, I've had a satisfying food tour with chilli crab, pepper crab, bak kut teh, kaya toast, peanut toast, satay and cereal prawns," he shared, adding that he was thinking about what to try next.

On Bubble, a paid app where fans can speak to their idols, he also shared photos of his trip to Lau Pa Sat where he enjoyed local delicacies.

On Instagram, he posted photos about his experience at Marina Bay, even posing for a fun shot with Marina Bay Sands' hotel towers.

Soo-hyun has returned to South Korea, as he was seen arriving at the Incheon International Airport this morning.

Knock Off is currently in production and will premiere on Disney+ in 2025.

[[nid:711042]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.