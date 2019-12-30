Price hike for Netflix services in Singapore

Singapore users had been expecting a revision after Netflix announced price hikes in the United States earlier in 2019.
PHOTO: Unsplash
John Lui
The Straits Times

Streaming service Netflix has announced a price hike for all three service tiers it offers in Singapore, to take effect from Jan 9, 2020.

The lowest tier service will go up by $1 a month, from $10.98 to $11.98. The mid-tier service will increase by $2 a month, from $13.98 to $15.98 while the top tier will climb $3 a month, from $16.98 to $19.98. All revised prices include taxes.

The tiers vary in price based on the quality of the image (standard, high or ultra-high) and the number of concurrent streams.

Singapore users had been expecting a revision after Netflix announced price hikes in the United States earlier in 2019.

Mr Leigh Wong, Netflix's head of communications for South-east Asia, told The Straits Times that this is the service's first price hike since the service launched in Singapore in January 2016.

"We have heavy investments in shows and we want to continue delivering great shows across all genres," he said, explaining the hike. The increases will also fund technology improvements.

The revisions come just as new streaming services such as Apple TV+ ($6.98 a month) are making a mark here, but the Netflix spokesman is confident that existing subscribers will stay loyal.

While the service is home to hits such as the thriller series Stranger Things, the acclaimed mob film The Irishman from director Martin Scorsese and the recently launched fantasy series The Witcher, it will not get complacent, he says.

"Competition is always going to be there. We are determined to win consumer confidence every day. We don't take it for granted. We'll continue coming up with great shows."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Digital Netflix Inflation/Price Level Streaming - Music/Video/Content

TRENDING

Lucky Plaza accident: 1 sister dead, another in hospital; all 6 Filipino victims good friends
Lucky Plaza accident: 1 sister dead, another in hospital; all 6 Filipino victims good friends
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in &#039;life-or-death flight&#039;
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life-or-death flight'
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Woman who lost lawsuit over master&#039;s degree faces $178,000 legal cost bill from NUS insurers
Woman who lost lawsuit over master's degree faces $178,000 legal cost bill from NUS insurers
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
How much is enough for retirement?
How much is enough for retirement?
Price hike for Netflix services in Singapore
Price hike for Netflix services in Singapore
Gossip mill: Taiwanese singer Cheer Chen faces lawsuit for adultery - and other entertainment news this week
Taiwanese singer Cheer Chen faces lawsuit for adultery
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I&#039;d recommend Batam instead
This year I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 movie tickets, McDonald&#039;s curry sauce bottle returns &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's curry sauce bottle and spicy nuggets return
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don&#039;t have to
This year I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don't have to
The top chiropractors to go in Singapore
The top chiropractors to go in Singapore
&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China

Home Works

8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
My 2019 in AsiaOne involved taking photos of people in the changing room
My 2019 involved taking photos of people in the changing room
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into &#039;floorless lift&#039;
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into 'floorless lift'

SERVICES