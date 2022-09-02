A prickly 'gift': Hong Kong actress Priscilla Wong injured by durian in Malaysia

Sticks and stones may break bones, but durians puncture flesh, as actress Priscilla Wong would be able to attest.

The actress uploaded some behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of a travel programme to Instagram yesterday (Sept 1), revealing she had been hit by a durian.

In the video, Priscilla can be seen in a forested area, which she describes on her Instagram as a "durian plantation".

The 40-year-old actress was filming for the Kuala Lumpur segment of the programme, Travel with Priscilla Wong, where she travels around Malaysia to experience the food and culture.

In the footage, Priscilla is standing by a small stream when a durian suddenly comes hurtling at her from off-screen.

Although Priscilla makes an attempt to dodge it, the durian strikes her on her left thigh, puncturing her skin.

She screams in pain, then starts laughing, and asks: "Who was it who threw the durian like that!"

Later in the video, she can be seen rubbing a salve on her leg.

Wrote Priscilla on her Instagram: "First time I've ever gone to a durian plantation to pick durians, first time I've been hit by a durian."

Although she now had "20 perforations" on her thigh, Priscilla said she was still happy with her trip.

"Many firsts in Malaysia — I still miss it!" She also added, "Want to see those wounds on my leg?"

Priscilla then uploaded an Instagram Story with a close-up look at her injury.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Priscilla Wong

She said: "This is the 'gift' that a durian has given me, I both love and hate durians…"

It's not clear who exactly was the culprit behind the rogue durian, but we have our guesses.

Tagging her close friend and Malaysian actress Debbie Goh in the Instagram Story, she wrote: "You know why [I tagged you!]"

Debbie, 43, also uploaded a video of the same durian incident on her Instagram Story, writing: "Our other product, another unforgettable moment."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Debbie Goh

