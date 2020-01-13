Prince William reportedly said he can't 'put his arm around' his brother anymore

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

Prince William has reportedly told a friend he can't "put his arm around" his brother anymore.

The 37-year-old royal made the comment following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent announcement that they plan to step back as senior members of the royal family and split their time between the UK and North America.

He said, according to the Sunday Times newspaper: "I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that anymore; we're separate entities. I'm sad about that.

"All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we're all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has been summoned to meet Queen Elizabeth.

The 35-year-old royal has been asked to attend a meeting with the monarch, his father Prince Charles, and his brother Prince William at Sandringham today (Jan 13), with Duchess Meghan set to join via conference call.

A source recently said: "The family will gather on Monday at Sandringham to talk things through. Attendees will be Her Majesty, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, and the Duke of Sussex.

"Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there are a range of possibilities for the family to review which take into account the thinking the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week. 

"Making a change to the working lives and the role in the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will require both complex and thoughtful discussions. Next steps will be agreed at the meeting and the request for this to be resolved at pace is still Her Majesty's wish.

"The aim remains to have it resolved in days not weeks. There are a range of possibilities to review. There is genuine agreement and understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented. It is a family discussion and is also very complex. However, decisions will be taken in days not weeks and the news of the outcomes will be shared."

More about
Britain British royalty Prince William Prince Harry

TRENDING

Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Close shave for female biker as iron pipe hits her on PIE
Close shave for female biker as iron pipe hits her on PIE
World No. 1 Kento Momota injured in Malaysian car crash, driver killed
World No. 1 Kento Momota injured in Malaysian car crash, driver killed
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
Britain's Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
DBS rolls out enhanced QR code red packets for Chinese New Year
DBS rolls out enhanced QR code red packets for Chinese New Year
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore
Wu Chun&#039;s 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Wu Chun's 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Malaysian housewife brings in household income by making nearly $6k live-streaming PUBG
Malaysian housewife makes nearly $6,000 gaming

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore&#039;s worst-rated hotels gets makeover
From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore's worst-rated hotels gets makeover
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash

SERVICES