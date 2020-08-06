Prince William volunteers for crisis text line during Covid-19 lockdown

Prince William has been volunteering for a crisis text line during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 37-year-old royal and his wife Duchess Catherine helped to launch Shout85258 alongside Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan in May 2019, and William is now one of Shout's 2,000 volunteers, who are trained to support people in crisis.

William revealed his secret work during a video call he and Catherine held with volunteers to celebrate National Volunteering Week.

He said: "I'm going to share a little secret with you guys, but I'm actually on the platform volunteering."

He added: "It's National Volunteering Week and I want to say a big thank-you from both of us. Thank you for all the volunteering you're doing, thank you for all the time and effort you're putting in. It's been hugely rewarding and important that you guys are doing that and you have been a lifeline to all the people whom you've helped in the area."

And Catherine said: "One of the things that would be amazing is if everyone in their communities was to carry on and still celebrate volunteering in a way that they have been during the pandemic. Everyone's got something to give back."

Those texting in to the crisis line would not know they are talking to the future King of England as, like all other volunteers on the service, William uses a pseudonym.

