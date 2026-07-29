Prince's Purple Rain musical to make 2027 Broadway debut

Prince's Purple Rain is heading to Broadway, with a stage adaptation of the beloved 1984 film set to open in 2027.

The musical will begin previews at the Majestic Theatre on March 12, ahead of its official opening night on April 12.

Producers announced the news on the 42nd anniversary of the original movie, which became a global phenomenon and helped cement Prince's status as one of the most influential artists in music history.

The 1984 film, which marked Prince's acting debut, earned nearly US$100 million worldwide (S$129 million) at the box office and was accompanied by the hugely successful Purple Rain soundtrack album.

The record spent 24 weeks at number one on the Billboard 200 and went on to win multiple awards, including two Grammys, three American Music Awards, two Brit Awards and an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score.

Producer Orin Wolf said the Broadway production aims to capture the same creative energy that made the original film a cultural milestone.

He said: "Prince is, without doubt, one of the rarest, most brilliant musicians we've ever had.

"What he accomplished with Purple Rain in 1984 — the song, the album and the film — is a testament to the art of making music and showcases it at the highest level."

The stage adaptation follows the story of The Kid, a gifted but troubled musician in Minneapolis who is attempting to lead his band toward success while confronting the challenges of his past.

A synopsis of the production reads: "Minneapolis, 1984. A new era of music television is creating overnight stars. A magnetic young performer known as The Kid seems like the perfect frontman to lead his bandmates to stardom. But when his past threatens everything he's built, he'll have to sing his way out of the darkness and into the spotlight where he belongs."

The musical will feature more than 20 of Prince's biggest songs, including When Doves Cry, I Would Die 4 U, Take Me With You and The Beautiful Ones.

The production will be directed by Saheem Ali, with a book by Peter Duchan. Jason Michael Webb will lead the music team, while Ebony Williams will provide choreography.

Prince collaborators Bobby Z and Morris Hayes will serve as music advisers, bringing their personal knowledge of the late artist's work to the production.

The musical was first staged in 2025 at Minneapolis' historic State Theatre, close to where Prince was born. Ali said the Broadway version will honour legacy of the musician — who died aged 57 in 2016 — while introducing his music to a new generation.

He said: "Prince was an icon and Purple Rain is iconic. Our aim is not only to honour the legacy that Prince built, but to make his timeless music feel urgent and alive."

Duchan added that the production's goal is to allow Prince's music to guide the story while celebrating the artist's lasting influence.

He said: "Prince gave us the blueprint for this story. Our job has been to make sure his voice and music lead the show and to celebrate his remarkable legacy."

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