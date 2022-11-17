Princess Diaries 3 in development at Disney, Anne Hathaway yet to sign on

Hold on to your nostalgia, as Disney is making a return to The Princess Diaries after nearly two decades.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reacher and Quantum Leap writer Aadrita Mukerji will be penning the script for The Princess Diaries 3, with franchise veteran Debra Martin Chase returning to produce.

The movie is expected to be a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led series rather than a reboot, as per sources. The star doesn't have a deal to return currently, but she has expressed her desire to pursue a third instalment alongside co-star Julie Andrews.

"I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it," Hathaway told Entertainment Tonight. "If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work."

With plot details still being worked on, it's equally unclear if Andrews, who played Queen Clarisse in both Princess Diaries films, will be returning to Genovia. It would certainly be a welcome reunion for fans if the pair manage to reprise their roles, but the threequel will have a lot to live up to should it come to fruition.

Directed by the late Garry Marshall and based on the novel by Meg Cabot, the original 2001 movie follows awkward American teenager Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), who learns she is heir to throne of the European kingdom Genovia.

It amassed US$165.3 million (S$227 million) at the global box office, and later received a follow-up titled Royal Engagement in 2004, which also saw similar success. Over time, the two instalments have grown to become pop culture touchstones and one of the most beloved coming-to-age stories.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.