Princess Eugenie gives birth to a baby boy

Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy.

The 30-year-old royal and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son weighing 8lbs 1oz into the world on Tuesday (Feb 9) at The Portland Hospital in London.

In a statement, the Royal Family said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Princess Eugenie also shared the happy news on her Instagram account, posting the first picture of her little one's hands and captioning it with a string of blue love hearts.

Meanwhile, Eugenie's mother Sarah, Duchess of York previously insisted her daughter will be a very hands-on mother.

She shared: "Having not had my own mother around, I've always been determined to be a very present mother with my children, and I know Eugenie will be the same with hers. She is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother.

She is a very strong and determined person, always looking for the truth in all she does. Her work for the Anti-Slavery Collective is a commitment she steadfastly campaigns for, to give everyone the chance to have a voice...

"Jack and Eugenie are certainly looking forward to sharing the new baby with the whole family. I have always been so close to my girls and it is such a joy to see them embarking on this next phase of their lives. We call ourselves the tripod and it's a real honour to see them grow."