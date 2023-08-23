Prioritise 'eating, shitting and sleeping' even over PSLE, says Jacelyn Tay to son before his Pri 6 prelims

While good grades are everything to some, this parent thinks otherwise.

In a lengthy Instagram post shared today (Aug 23), local actress Jacelyn Tay explained her reasoning behind her thinking.

The 48-year-old was married to her businessman husband for eight years before they divorced in 2018. They have a son, Zavier, together.

"Told my son… 'If everything you do is for achieving something, you'll be disappointed because you don't get what you aim to achieve every time, be it exams, popular schools, titles or wealth'," wrote Jacelyn.

She added that focusing on achievements gives "unnecessary stress", and advised her son not to do so.

To her, focusing on yourself and your purpose trumps everything else as "we come on Earth to develop our gifts and fulfil our calling".

"If you set your eyes on developing yourself and enjoying your talents, achievements will chase you," affirmed Jacelyn.

'Three things I ask you to never compromise'

Emphasising on the importance of his health over grades, Jacelyn said she has one request of her son.

"The only three things I ask you to never compromise and always put them on priority in life are, eating, shitting and sleeping," she playfully warned.

"I don't care if it is PSLE or a million-dollar project. When it is time to eat, shit and sleep, you better put down everything and go do these three. The rest can wait."

Contrary to what many believe, Jacelyn thinks that the purpose of school is not for paper achievements, but for students to cultivate respect, responsibility and other values.

She even remarked that lower grades are "no big deal", only asking Zavier to work hard for his PSLE.

"Good exam results are just bonuses. If they are not great, you still have achieved something in terms of character-building. And then we move on to secondary school."

"Mama only believes in nurturing what nature has given you. If we force something upon the kid, it is not called nurture, it becomes a torture," added Jacelyn.

Netizens took to her comments to praise her for the "great sharing".

"This is gold, thank you for the great reminder to all parents," said one netizen.

"We need more mums like you on this Earth," commented another.

Local actor Zhang Zetong remarked that her son is "very fortunate".

