Priscelia Chan shocked to learn movie she's in had no script: Director

When director Kelvin Sng of Don't Go Home Tonight told local actress Priscelia Chan that the film she would star in had no script, she was "terrified", but eventually found it enjoyable.

The film is solely driven on character improvisation and a simple premise, and the actors were informed of the synopsis and Kelvin's expectations only before filming.

"She asked me how to act without a script," said Kelvin, 49, referring to Priscelia in an interview with Lianhe Zaobao.

After giving it a try, the 44-year-old actress later told Kelvin that it was a "fun and interesting manner of filming a movie".

Contrary to the expectation that it would take a long time to shoot with this filming method, Kelvin explained that the absence of a script meant that the cast did not have to memorise lines, which quickened the shooting process.

Don't Go Home Tonight is a dark comedy centred around five restaurant tables over the course of one night, with people of different nationalities occupying each table.

A blackout then occurs, and chaos ensues.

Besides Priscelia, the cast comprises new faces of different backgrounds, with some hailing from South Korea and the US.

The non-commercial film will premiere at independent cinema EagleWings Cinematics on July 20.

