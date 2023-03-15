Priscilla Presley locked out of Elvis' Graceland estate by granddaughter

Priscilla Presley has reportedly been locked out of Graceland by her granddaughter Riley Keough.

The 77-year-old actress is said to be feuding with the 33-year-old over her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's US$35 million (S$47 million) will after the singer cut her out of it and made Riley her sole heir.

A source told Radar Online only actress Riley and Angie Marchese - Vice President of Archives and Exhibits at Elvis' Graceland estate in Memphis - have the keys to the mansion and that the locks have been changed "on the upstairs doors and archives".

Priscilla, who was married to Lisa Marie's dad Elvis from 1967 before their divorce in 1973, was originally a trustee but was removed a few years before the singer's death and replaced by her oldest daughter Riley Keough.

Along with two life insurance policies totalling US$35 million, Lisa Marie's will also contains the rights to Elvis' Graceland mansion and a 15 per cent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises.

A 2016 amendment to her will saw Lisa Marie remove Priscilla, leaving Riley and her son Benjamin Keough as her heirs - before Benjamin's suicide in 2020 aged 27 left Riley as her sole heir.

Priscilla is now challenging the amendment and Lisa Marie's ex-husband Michael Lockwood is understood to be on her side, which may put them on a collision course with Riley in court.

It's understood Lisa Marie and Priscilla were barely speaking due to the actress siding with guitarist Michael, 61, in his long and bitter divorce from the singer - despite the fact they appeared in public together, including at the Golden Globes, where Austin Butler, 31, won best actor for playing The king in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic two days before Lisa Marie's death.

Michael is demanding US$40,000 a month in child maintenance from Lisa Marie for their twins.

Lisa Marie was left Elvis' entire estate in his will when he died in 1977 aged 42, and she took control of the trust aged 25 in 1993.

Elvis was worth only around US$5 million when he died, but Lisa Marie brought in millions by turning Graceland into a tourist attraction and setting up Elvis Presley Enterprises to cash in on his image and legacy.

Priscilla says Lisa Marie's writing on her will amendment "appears inconsistent with her daughter's usual and customary signature", and she has stressed the singer's name is misspelled on the document, which was never notarised or delivered to her.