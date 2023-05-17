Priscilla Presley reportedly walks away with millions after settling dispute over Lisa Marie's estate

Priscilla Presley has reportedly walked away with "millions" after settling the dispute over her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's estate.

The singer, 77, was said to have been locked in a battle for months with her granddaughter Riley Keough, 33, over Lisa Marie's US$35 million (S$47 million) fortune, but is now thought to be walking away with a "hefty" sum of money.

Attorney Ronson J Shamoun, who represented Priscilla, said on Tuesday (May 16) at a court hearing in Los Angeles: "The parties would like to report that they've reached a settlement.

"The families are happy. Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future."

Details of the agreement were not disclosed in court, but TMZ reported Priscilla was awarded "millions".

Riley's lawyer Justin Gold told CNN she is "very content".

The judge asked for a motion to seal the settlement to be filed by June 12 and has set another hearing for Aug 4.

Two weeks after Lisa Marie's death it was reported Priscilla had filed paperwork challenging an amendment made in 2016 to her daughter's will, which was said to have removed her and Lisa Marie's ex-business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees and instead left Riley and her brother Benjamin in charge.

As Benjamin took his life, Riley was left as the sole heir.

But Priscilla recently in Newcastle during her UK tour of her Evening with Priscilla Presley talks when asked if she and Riley are on speaking terms: "We are just fine."

Priscilla, who was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973, added at the event rumours of a family rift had come out "of Memphis" but were "not true".

Riley and Priscilla were left devastated when Lisa Marie Presley was killed by a double heart attack aged 54 in January.

Riley was Lisa Marie's oldest child from her relationship with actor Danny Keough, 58, and the former couple also had son Benjamin, who died by suicide aged 27 in 2020.

Lisa Marie also gave birth to twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, 14, with her guitarist husband Michael Lockwood, 61, in 2008, eight years before they split.

Riley was so grief-stricken at her mum's funeral that she had her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, 32, read her eulogy — which revealed the pair had secretly had a daughter.

