Private funeral for K-pop singer Sulli, police find notepad detailing her thoughts on life

Actress-singer Sulli, who was found dead at her home on Monday (Oct 14), will have a private funeral.

Her agency, SM Entertainment, said the venue will not be disclosed in order to keep fans and reporters away.

Asking the media to accept this arrangement with a "generous heart", it added that her family wants "Sulli's last journey" to be "beautiful".

According to the Seongnam Fire Department, the 25-year-old former member of South Korean girl group f(x) was already dead when paramedics arrived on the scene.