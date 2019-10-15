Private funeral for K-pop singer Sulli, police find notepad detailing her thoughts on life

South Korean singer and actress Sulli was found dead at her residence in Seongnam, South Korea, on Oct 14, 2019.
PHOTO: Instagram/Sulli
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

Actress-singer Sulli, who was found dead at her home on Monday (Oct 14), will have a private funeral.

Her agency, SM Entertainment, said the venue will not be disclosed in order to keep fans and reporters away.

Asking the media to accept this arrangement with a "generous heart", it added that her family wants "Sulli's last journey" to be "beautiful".

According to the Seongnam Fire Department, the 25-year-old former member of South Korean girl group f(x) was already dead when paramedics arrived on the scene.

It had sent an ambulance to her home when it received a call from Sulli's manager at 3.20pm on Monday. He could not contact her after they last spoke the day before.

The paramedics noted that she showed signs of cardiac arrest and the case was handed over to the police.

According to JTBC's News Room, the police have found a notepad filled with Sulli's handwritten comments about her life, at her home.

The property showed no signs of a break-in by outsiders.

Cameramen film outside a house of Sulli, a former member of top South Korean girl group f(x), in Seongnam on Oct 14, 2019. PHOTO: AFP

It is believed that Sulli was working up to the day before her death, having been scheduled to shoot an advertisement for bag brand Stretch Angels.

Her death, netizens noted, is yet another example of a K-pop artist succumbing to the intense pressures of the industry.

A recent report in trade publication Hollywood Reporter noted: "Thousands of wannabe K-pop stars compete at regular American Idol-style cattle calls. Those lucky enough to make it to the next level spend years learning their craft inside secretive K-pop training camps, where they're sometimes subjected to dangerous diets, strict social rules (no dating), gruelling rehearsal schedules and mandated plastic surgery and skin-whitening procedures."

"In 2017, the industry drew intense scrutiny after (Jonghyun), a member of Shinee, took his own life, writing in his suicide note that he felt 'broken on the inside'."

Sulli's death has led to other artists pressing the pause button for now, with Amber Liu, her bandmate in f(x), tweeting that she is suspending upcoming activities.

Boy group Super Junior axed their comeback live broadcast on Monday and boy band SuperM put on hold work on the SuperM The Beginning show.

Sulli's friends have poured their feelings online.

Former Kara member Goo Ha-ra, who herself was warded in May after her manager found her unconscious at home, wrote: "In that world, I hope she can do whatever she wants."

Actor Ahn Jae-hyun, who is locked in a bitter divorce fight with his wife Ku Hye-sun, posted: "It's not real right? I have no grasp of reality because I take too much medicine, I'm the one who is strange right?"

The health of celebrities in the competitive world of Korean entertainment is a cause for concern among fans who have blasted their management agencies for not taking adequate care of their artists.

Meanwhile, fans, who believe that Sulli was affected by hate messages, are starting a petition, asking the government to mandate that netizens use their real names when they post comments.

Sulli took a break from show business in 2014 due to hate comments and rumours.

Mina, a member of popular girl group Twice, and girl group Momoland's Yeonwoo were also in the news recently over their battles with anxiety disorder.

On other fronts, the Korean entertainment industry has been rocked from January this year with a constant stream of revelations about alleged drug use, bribery and sexual misbehaviour by artists, from former BigBang singer Seungri to former FT Island member Choi Jong-hoon.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
K-pop celebrities Obituary South Korea

TRENDING

Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being &#039;Singaporean&#039;
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being 'Singaporean'
Auntie shakes 200kg claw machine at Lucky Plaza until stuffed toy drops out
Auntie shakes 200kg claw machine at Lucky Plaza until stuffed toy drops out
4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019
4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
In difficult year, Tosh Zhang and Jayley Woo dig deep within themselves
Tosh Zhang takes on ‘most depressing’ role
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
George Clooney&#039;s sister-in-law jailed for repeated drink-driving in Singapore
George Clooney's sister-in-law jailed for repeated drink-driving in Singapore
Private funeral for K-pop singer Sulli, police find notepad detailing her thoughts on life
Private funeral for K-pop singer Sulli, police find notepad detailing her thoughts on life
$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale &amp; other deals this week
$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale & other deals this week
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Here&#039;s how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
Here's how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back

Home Works

These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Former K-pop girl group f(x) member Sulli found dead at 25
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter&#039;s birth
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you

SERVICES