Private photos of Nicholas Tse and Faye Wong allegedly leaked

Are they still dating?

Photos of Hong Kong singer-actor Nicholas Tse and Chinese singer Faye Wong have allegedly been leaked, Hong Kong news outlet HK01 reported today (March 1).

This purported leak occurred via what is thought to be Faye's private Instagram account. The account is also followed by Hong Kong actress Carina Lau, lending greater credibility to these rumours.

In separate photos of the two, Nicholas, 42, and Faye, 53, can be seen with black skincare masks on their faces, looking directly into the camera.

Due to concerns of privacy violations, none of the leaked personal photos will be shared in this article.

Upon seeing the photos, some netizens commented that the relationship between the two is probably good or perhaps developing further.

Other users also shared their opinions as the couple's images circulated on Weibo.

Said one: "I envy the daily life of this couple."

Another said: "These two have finally shown their love for each other."

This comes amid rumours of the duo's breakup late last year following Faye being photographed leaving a restaurant with her face buried in her hands, leading to people believing that she was crying after a breakup with Nicholas.

Faye and Nicholas have had a storied past when it comes to romance, beginning in 2000 when they were spotted leaving Tony Leung's celebration party for his Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival.

The duo split in 2002 and Nicholas found love with Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung, while Faye did the same with Chinese actor Li Yapeng. Both Nicholas and Faye married their respective partners and had children with them.

Ultimately, Nicholas split from 42-year-old Cecilia in 2011, while Faye left Yapeng, 51, in 2013.

Nicholas and Faye got back together in 2014 and have maintained a low-key relationship since then.

In 2020, rumours that the two had split once more were afloat as Faye was thought to be dating an assistant. However, these rumours were soon dispelled after Nicholas was reportedly photographed spending the night at Faye's home.

Responding to queries by Sina Entertainment in 2021 as to when he intends to get married again, Nicholas had simply said: "I won't get married."

ALSO READ: 'Most of the rumours aren't true': Song Joong-ki 'frustrated' and 'angry' over speculations about new wife Katy Saunders

khooyihang@asiaone.com