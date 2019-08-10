Priyanka Chopra eyes Marvel superhero role

PHOTO: Instagram/i_am_priyankaaaa
Bang

Priyanka Chopra would love to play a Marvel superhero.

The Sky Is Pink star would love to see an Indian superhero in the Marvel film franchise and is putting herself forward for the role.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, she said: "It's extremely hypothetical at the moment, but sure! I think I'm a great superhero, I feel like one in real life."

It is not the first time Chopra has been linked to Marvel as Joe Russo - who has directed a string of Marvel movies including 'Avengers: Endgame' alongside his brother Anthony Russo - previously confessed they were "potentially talking".

He said at the time: "I'd love to work with Priyanka. I'm smiling only because we're potentially talking to her about something, I'm just not going to say what yet."

Meanwhile, Priyanka had previously insisted that "representation is important" to daily life and helps her decide what brands she wants to work with.

She said: "I feel the need for diversity everywhere. Representation is so important, and the conversation around that is something we need to keep magnifying so it doesn't die down. So for me, the work that I choose and the brands that I align with [include] people who are willing to move that conversation forward.

"Social responsibility is something that is so important to us, people who have the privilege of having a platform. When you talk about diversity and inclusion, it shouldn't come from a place of anger.

"People have said a lot of ignorant things to me, but instead of being offended, I try and educate them. And I think that the better route to go [is] where you teach people and change the world step by step instead of like breeding a war."

More about
celebrities movies Hollywood Marvel

