Priyanka Chopra hires bodyguards to stop fans filming her 'without consent'

Priyanka Chopra has hired bodyguards to stop fans filming her "without consent".

The 43-year-old actress — who has a four-year-old daughter named Malti with her husband Nick Jonas — has admitted she hates being recorded when she's out in public so she now has a security team following her about to keep fans with camera phones away.

When asked about the bodyguards spotted with the couple at a recent party in Los Angeles celebrating the Golden Globe awards, Chopra told Variety: "I am OK with being approached by anyone and taking photos, and they know that I love people coming to talk to me.

"They [the bodyguards] were there to make sure we're not being recorded without consent. That's my biggest thing with everyone having cellphones.

"It happens often, especially with my daughter. We're in the park or having ice cream, and suddenly I'll see it online. My security is for that reason. Otherwise, I don't need it. Nobody's gonna kill me."

In the interview, Chopra also explained she has a complicated relationship with life in the public eye, saying: "I've had a push-and-pull relationship with fame always. And I've kind of divided myself into two. There's my public side and my personal side."

It comes after Chopra's husband opened up about the difficult time the couple endured after the birth of their daughter, who was welcomed via surrogate in January 2022.

The pop star revealed Malti was premature and needed to be resuscitated shortly after she was born.

During an appearance on the On Purpose podcast, Nick explained: "She came to the world under, sort of, very intense circumstances.

"We were expecting her to arrive in April of the year she was born, and we get a call that it's going to be sooner."

Nick recalled his daughter looking "purple" shortly after she arrived into the world.

He said: "We basically, you know, went into action and she was born via surrogate. We got to the hospital, and she came out. She was 1 pound, 11 ounces and purple basically."

Malti ultimately spent nearly 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit, and Nick admits that the situation felt perilous at one point in time.

He shared: "These angels at the NICU, kind of, resuscitated her in that moment and got her taken care of really quickly and intubated [her] and everything else. Because it was Covid times, my wife and I would basically do 12-hour shifts at the hospital for three and a half months. I could still, sort of, smell it." Nick also hailed Malti's nurses as "truly angels".

He said: "It's a tough reality check. Just driving there and back each day and seeing each other, sort of, as passing ships was a crazy thing. I'll just say this about the NICU nurses, they are truly angels."

[[nid:729860]]