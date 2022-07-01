Producer reveals 007 will be reinvented, with production 2 years away

Ever since Daniel Craig finished his 007 stint in No Time To Die, fans have been speculating far and wide as to which actor will play him next. Unfortunately, producer Barbara Broccoli has revealed that production for another 007 movie is still two years away and that a new Bond has yet to be chosen.

“Nobody’s in the running,” Broccoli told Deadline when quizzed about the future of James Bond.

“We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through. There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away.”

For the better part of the last two decades, Craig has played the beloved MI6 agent. He took over from Pierce Brosnan in 2006’s Casino Royale, continuing with Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall(2012), Spectre (2015), and No Time to Die (2021).

No Time To Die marked Craig’s fifth and final movie as 007, as was also the twenty-fifth in the Bond franchise. The movie was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and introduced Lashana Lynchas the first Black 007. The movie collected US$774.2 million (S$1.1 billion) at the worldwide box office along with three Oscar nominations and a win for Best Original Song for Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.