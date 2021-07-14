Production ends on Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid

Seems like Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is almost ready to be part of our world. Shooting has officially wrapped on the classic Disney princess from under the sea and fans are more than thrilled to see the loved mermaid in theatres real soon.

PHOTO: Facebook/DisneyTheLittleMermaid

The film stars Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as the sea witch Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and not forgetting the main protagonist herself, Halle Bailey as Ariel, the Little Mermaid.

To mark the completion of the production, Bailey shared a first look at her costume in the upcoming film. Although it is somewhat incomplete, we’ll take what we can get.

The start of The Little Mermaid’s production was delayed by months because of the pandemic, with several ill crew members bringing shooting to a brief halt last month. Nevertheless, the team managed to pull through and close the project on high.

In addition to the familiar songs from the original film, The Little Mermaid remake will also feature new tracks composed by Alan Menken with lyrics written by Lin-Manuel Mirada, who previously contributed music to Disney’s Moana. A big level up to Disney’s remake of Mulan if you ask us.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action remake currently has yet to have an official release date. For now, we’ll be binge-watching the classic and singing our hearts out until the movie is finally part of our world.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.