Project SuperStar singer Kelly Poon teaches Taiwanese guests how to yam seng in her wedding dinner

Bridesmaids' dresses and shoes from Singapore brands, pandan cake at the dessert bar, and a bouquet of orchids — these were some elements of home in local singer Kelly Poon's wedding held in Taiwan last Friday (Nov 20).

Unable to hold a banquet here due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first runner-up of the 2005 Project SuperStar singing competition wanted to include various features of Singapore in the ceremony.

Her Taiwanese guests were even taught how to yam seng during the dinner, a loud and hearty celebratory toast often practiced in Singaporean wedding dinners but uncommon in Taiwan.

While Kelly's local friends and family were unable to travel to attend her big day, she invited several Taiwan-based Singaporean celebrities such as actress Yvonne Lim and singer-host Huang Jinglun, as well as Star Search 1997 winner Jeff Wang.

The event took place at the Regent Taipei with 45 tables. According to 8 Days, the 37-year-old also saved around NT$300,000 (S$14,000), opting to plan her own wedding instead of hiring a planner.

PHOTO: Mode Entertainment

Though she struggled trying to prepare for her wedding while juggling work at the same time, Kelly feels a sense of accomplishment looking back now.

She also shared that she will return to Singapore to throw another celebration with her loved ones once the pandemic is over.

PHOTO: Mode Entertainment

Earlier this year, Kelly announced her marriage to Taiwanese music producer Roger Yo, showing off a massive diamond ring on her finger.

The couple plans to travel overseas for their honeymoon when it is no longer necessary to self-quarantine.

trining@asiaone.com