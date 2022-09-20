The Projector Singapore honours Art of Anime with limited Akira and Ghost in the Shell screenings

Katsuhiro Otomo's Akira and Mamoru Oshii's Ghost in the Shell are widely considered to be two of the most influential anime of all time, so it's only apt that The Projector is celebrating its Japanese Film Festival slate in Singapore with limited screenings of both movies.

The showcase, which is fully titled as Japanese Film Festival: The Art of Anime, will run from October 9 to November 5 and pay tribute to the mastery of Japanese animation.

Joining the cult classics in the line-up is The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness, a documentary on the legendary Hayao Miyazaki and the work that goes behind a Ghibli Studio film.

All three titles are set for a limited run only, with Akira and Ghost in the Shell remastered for the silver screen. The complete list of screenings is as follows:

Akira (four screenings): October 9, 15, 24 and November 5

Ghost in the Shell (3 screenings): October 16, 22, 30

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness (two screenings): October 23 and 29

Tickets for each are now available on the website, with standard price set at $15.

Do note that the sessions will only be held at Projector X: Picturehouse, the Handy Road outlet which replaced Cathay Cineplex in June this year.

First-time viewers should go into the theatre blind to best enjoy the story, but those who want an idea of what they're signing up for can expect this from Akira: "A secret military project endangers Neo-Tokyo when it turns a biker gang member into a rampaging psychic psychopath that only two teenagers and a group of psychics can stop."

Meanwhile, Ghost in the Shell offers a synopsis that reads, "In the year 2029, the barriers of our world have been broken down by the net and by cybernetics, but this brings new vulnerability to humans in the form of brain-hacking.

"When a highly-wanted hacker known as The Puppetmaster begins involving them in politics, Section 9, a group of cybernetically enhanced cops, are called in to investigate and stop the Puppetmaster."

It's a nice nostalgic pill, especially with a live-action Akira movie on the horizon.

The project is being helmed by Taika Waititi, who has since put it on hold after returning to direct Thor: Love and Thunder.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.