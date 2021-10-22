Protecting their innocence: Zach Galifianakis' children think he's a librarian

Zach Galifianakis' children think he's a librarian.

The Muppets actor has revealed that his two sons have no idea what their dad does for a living.

The 52-year-old star - who has a seven-year-old son and a four-year-old son with his wife Quinn Lundberg - told Entertainment Tonight: "My kids think I'm a librarian somewhere. They don't even know. They think I'm an assistant librarian somewhere."

The Between Two Ferns star also joked that his boys "shall never know" of his 2009 hit movie The Hangover.

He quipped: "I'll just deny it. I'll say, 'I don't know what you're talking about. I had nothing to do with that movie.'"

The comedian admits that the subject of his fame remains "tricky".

He continued: "You wanna protect their innocence as much as possible. They're just children.

"People used to come up to me and be like, 'Oh, my kids love The Hangover,' and I'm like, 'You're a terrible parent.'

"They need to mature a little bit before they see that."

Meanwhile, Zach previously claimed that he owes much of his success to the internet.

The movie star doubts he would've become so famous in a pre-internet era.

Asked whether Hollywood has changed at all in terms of prioritising looks, Zach replied: "Without the advent of the internet, I would be an out-of-work actor. It would still be three networks on television.

"I remember auditioning for Frasier and the casting director called my manager; I was told to 'take a bath' next time I come. That was the feedback."

Asked for more details about the feedback, Zach shared: "They told my manager that I should groom better.

"But that was their idea of art, right? I've got to look a certain way. That prevailed in this town for a long time. The internet broadened people's tastes a little bit, for good or bad."