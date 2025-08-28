Psy apologises after police investigates him for alleged drug prescription violations

South Korean singer Psy issued an apology today (Aug 28) following a police investigation into allegations that he received prescriptions for psychotropic drugs in violation of medical regulations.

The 47-year-old allegedly obtained Xanax and Stilnox — used to treat sleep disorders, anxiety and depression — without undergoing in-person consultations and instead had them collected through his manager and other third parties, according to Korean media.

This allegedly started in 2022 until recently.

A university professor is also under investigation, which was launched following a tip-off.

Under South Korean law, prescriptions for psychotropic drugs may only be issued after a direct consultation with a physician, and patients are required to collect the medication themselves.

Psy's agency P Nation issued an official statement today stating: "It was undeniably a mistake and negligence to have a third party pick up prescription sleeping pills on his behalf."

They added there were never any proxy prescriptions.

His agency mentioned that the Gangnam Style singer has long suffered from chronic sleep disorders and has been taking the pills following medical guidance and dosage as prescribed by doctors.

Police have obtained Psy's medical records through a search and seizure at the hospital and are continuing their investigation.

