Pulp bassist Steve Mackey dies

Pulp bassist Steve Mackey has died.

The Disco 2000 hitmaker's wife Katie Grand has paid an emotional tribute to the musician, revealing he passed away on Thursday (March 2) at the age of 56, having spent the last few months in hospital.

The stylist wrote on Instagram: "After three months in hospital, fighting with all his strength and determination, we are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye to my brilliant, beautiful husband, Steve Mackey.

"Steve died today, a loss which has left myself, his son Marley, parents Kath and Paul, sister Michelle and many friends all heartbroken.

"Steve was the most talented man I have ever known, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker. As in life, he was adored by everyone whose paths he crossed in the multiple creative disciplines he conquered.

"I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the NHS staff who worked tirelessly for Steve. He will be missed beyond words.

"The family has asked for privacy at this time."

Pulp shared a statement on Twitter confirming the loss of their "beloved friend" alongside a photo of Steve walking with his back to the camera.

It read: "Our beloved friend and bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

"This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012. We had a day off and Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did.

"Steve made things happen. In his life and in the band. And we'd very much like to think that he's back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure.

"Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love."

Steve joined the band in 1989, first featuring on the group's third album Separations. He played on all their subsequent records but in October, he confirmed he wouldn't be joining Jarvis Cocker, Candida Doyle, Nick Banks and Mark Webber on their reunion tour this summer.

In an Instagram statement, he said: "Pulp is a very important part of my creative life.

"I'm exceptionally proud of the body of work we've created together. Jarvis and I remastered Pulp's entire Universal Records back catalogue together just over two years ago at Abbey Road Studios. It was a huge pleasure to do that and review our songs and recordings together.

"There have been wide reports of a full reunion for UK concerts today. However, I've decided to continue the work I'm engaged in - music, filmmaking and photography projects, and will not be joining them for these UK shows just announced.

"Wishing Candy, Nick, Mark and Jarvis the very best with forthcoming performances in the UK and also an enormous thanks to Pulp's amazing fanbase, many of whom have sent me lovely messages today."