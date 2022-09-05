The purge continues: Warner Bros Discovery cancels DC FanDome 2022

It just keeps getting worse for DC fans. Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that DC FanDome 2022 is cancelled.

Introduced in 2020, DC FanDome was a virtual event that showcased major announcements and updates on all DC projects to fans all over the world during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event was such a massive hit that it came back for a second year in 2021. Due to the immense hype the event received, it seemed like it would be a yearly tradition but Warner Bros. Discovery had other plans.

Any fan looking forward to the event is understandably disappointed, but the studio claims that the cancellation is mainly to shift efforts towards in-person events and physical engagements with fans.

"With the return of in-person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022," a statement from Warner Bros. Discovery reads.

Despite the company's renewed focus on in-person events, DC did not have a booth at San Diego Comic-Con and has not confirmed whether it would appear at New York Comic-Con later this October either.

The studio's statement aside, it is also worth noting that there has been plenty of uncertainty surrounding DC these days.

While Warner Bros. Discover CEO David Zaslav said that they have a 10 year-plan developed for DC and have courted producer Dan Lin following Walter Hamada's impending exit as DC President, things still seem rather messy and amiss.

DC has also been suffering from plenty of controversy regarding its stars. Ezra Miller was arrested and charged several times for assault and felony burglary, leaving plenty to wonder what that means for Miller's upcoming The Flash movie.

Amber Heard's recent trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp has also become a media circus so it's likely that Warner Bros. Discovery would like to avoid any more attention on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – especially attention that isn't within its control.

DC FanDome is also an event that celebrates all things DC, but with Warner Bros Discovery scrapping projects, including the already completed Batgirl movie, the Wonder Twins movie and the Batman: Caped Crusader animated series, one can't help but wonder if there is anything else to be announced aside from Black Adam.

Black Adam lead star Dwayne Johnson has been pushing publicity independently through his social media and has been sharing random quotes to media to remain in the public eye, so there really isn't much Warner Bros Discovery needs to do either as far as Black Adam marketing is concerned.

Outside of theatrical releases, the studio has been radio silent on TV projects too.

Aside from the successful release of The Sandman and the season four renewal of Harley Quinn, the unknown fate of series like Doom Patrol and Stargirl still weighs heavy on fans.

DC FanDome could have possibly eased those concerns, but now its cancellation is just another in a long line of disappointments DC fans have experienced in the past month.

