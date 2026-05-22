Pursuit of Jade's Tian Xiwei in Singapore on May 22 for brand event

Can't get over Pursuit of Jade? Chinese actress Tian Xiwei, who played the lead role Fan Changyu in the popular C-drama, will be in Singapore this evening (May 22).

News of her attending a Gucci event at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands was first posted by her official fanclub on Weibo last week. Last night, the 28-year-old confirmed it with an Instagram post where she captioned it simply with an aeroplane emoji and hashtagged "GucciMBS".

Xiwei made her acting debut in 2018 through the youth romance series Waiting For You In A Long Time. Since then, she has starred in hit dramas such as New Life Begins (2022) and Guardians of the Dafeng (2024).

She was in Gucci's 2024 Lunar New Year campaign for the Year of the Dragon alongside actor Zhou Yiran and has attended their Spring/Summer 2025 show at Milan fashion week.

Her Pursuit of Jade male lead Zhang Linghe is also a Gucci ambassador and both recently starred in a campaign together.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com