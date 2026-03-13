The Pussycat Dolls to make comeback as a trio with 2026 world tour and new music

The Pussycat Dolls (PCD) are officially back, confirming a full-scale reunion with a huge 2026 world tour and brand-new music that reintroduces the multi‑platinum group for a new era as a trio.

Nicole Scherzinger, 47, Kimberly Wyatt, 44, and Ashley Roberts, also 44, will hit the road for PCD FOREVER, a 53‑date run that begins in the US this June before heading to Europe and the UK in the autumn.

The UK leg opens on Sept 29 in Birmingham, marking the group's first major shows together in years.

To coincide with the announcement, the Dolls have released a new single, Club Song, their first fresh material since 2019's React.

Produced by Mike Sabath and co‑written by Nicole alongside Mike, Caroline Ailin and Solly, the track signals the start of a new creative chapter while tapping into the dance‑pop energy that made the group one of the defining acts of the 2000s.

The comeback also includes a major catalogue celebration, with the reissue of the group's debut album PCD and its follow‑up Doll Domination on May 8.

The anniversary editions feature previously unreleased material, a PCD Forever digital deluxe package, new remixes from Devault and Charlotte Plank, and the official release of the viral Showmusik TikTok remix of Don't Cha.

Multiple physical formats, including vinyl and CD, will also be available.

Originally released in 2005, PCD produced a run of era‑defining hits, including the 5x platinum Buttons, which passed one billion YouTube views in December, the 5x platinum Don't Cha, and the GRAMMY‑nominated Stickwitu.

The album reached #5 on the Billboard 200 and went 4x platinum.

Their 2008 follow‑up Doll Domination debuted at #4 and delivered fan favourites such as When I Grow Up, Bottle Pop, Whatcha Think About That, I Hate This Part and Hush Hush.

Across their career, the group have sold millions of records worldwide and delivered some of the most recognisable pop performances of their era.

Fans in the UK and Europe can register for early ticket access at pcdforever.com until March 16, with mailing‑list presales opening March 18 at 9am and general sale beginning March 20 at 10am GMT (6pm SGT) via Live Nation.

Mastercard cardholders in select European territories will also receive exclusive presale access and preferred ticket options.

VIP options are also available.

The girl group, which also included Carmit Bachar, 51, Jessica Sutta, 43, and Melody Thornton, 41, were set to reunite in 2020 after almost a decade apart, but the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted their plans.

There was also a legal dispute, but Nicole and Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin ultimately "reached a settlement in principle" after a three-year legal battle over the cancelled reunion.

