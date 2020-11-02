The Pussycat Dolls return after 10 years of absence with React

PHOTO: Twitter/pussycatdolls
AFP

The girl group first teased their long-awaited comeback single during a performance on UK's The X Factor in Nov 2019.

After much teasing on social media, React arrived alongside an accompanying music video filmed in Los Angeles by directing duo Bradley & Pablo.

The steamy visual finds Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt and Carmit Bachar performing one of their signature choreographies in various settings.

One scene shows the quintet dancing under the rain in sultry nude-coloured latex leotards, with Scherzinger singing "You're turning me cruel 'cause I'm just wanting you to react/ Looking for a little confrontation/ Now I know the nice guys turn me bad."

React is the Pussycat Dolls' first new music since the release of their sophomore studio album, Doll Domination, in 2008.

Despite their worldwide success, the group disbanded in early 2010 after the completion of their 2009 world tour to pursue solo projects.

The When I Grow Up vocalists announced their reunion in 2019, at the exception of original member Melody Thornton.

"In the past few years, all of us girls have been talking and really trying to figure out when was a good time in everyone's lives and it just all worked out that this was the right time individually for us to come together. It's great because it's around our 10-year reunion," Scherzinger recently told Entertainment Weekly.

The frontwoman also briefly alluded to the band's forthcoming third studio album, which will apparently not arrive anytime soon.

"We're just kind of taking one thing at a time. We knew that we were excited for the comeback and to get the single together and the video and now we're focusing on the tour. So with the music, we're just seeing where that takes us," she explained, adding that they have "just been playing around with a lot of songs that we feel are very strong and anthemic and very dance-driven."

In addition to releasing their comeback single, the Pussycat Dolls are gearing towards their 2020 reunion tour.

The world trek will kick off on April 5 in Dublin's 3 Arena, with additional dates announced in London, Cardiff, Glasgow, Birmingham and more British cities.

ALSO READ: Pussycat Dolls announce reunion tour 10 years after split

More about
celebrities singer music

TRENDING

&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
'How to spread Wuhan': Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
&#039;Never my intention to sell&#039;: House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
Coronavirus patients may be mildly ill for more than a week before condition becomes severe
Coronavirus patients may be mildly ill for more than a week before condition becomes severe
Coronavirus: Jay Chou&#039;s KL concert cancelled after fans demanded for it
Coronavirus: Fans demanded to cancel Jay Chou's KL concert
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: Turn off air-conditioners and open windows to reduce risk of being infected, say experts
Coronavirus: Turn off air-conditioners and open windows to reduce risk of being infected, say experts
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Police investigating report of man in dress loitering around Hougang flats
Police investigating report of man in dress loitering around Hougang flats
Coronavirus: 300,000 masks for taxi and private-hire car drivers to offer to passengers
Coronavirus: 300,000 masks for taxi and private-hire car drivers to offer to passengers

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Are packages from China safe from coronavirus?
Are packages from China safe from coronavirus?

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day

SERVICES