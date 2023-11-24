'Put your f***ing phone down': Suede's Brett Anderson berates fans, tosses phones onto floor at Singapore concert

Back in the day, concertgoers would hold up a sea of lighters, but nowadays, you're more likely to see phones in the air instead.

While they help fans save and relive concert memories, people filming the whole show could be a buzzkill to others if their views are blocked.

English band Suede and Welsh band Manic Street Preachers co-headlined a concert in Singapore on Wednesday (Nov 22) and the former's frontman, Brett Anderson, berated fans for having their phones out.

In a series of videos shared by concertgoer Phaedra.chung on Instagram, the 56-year-old can be seen getting off the stage at The Star Theatre and standing behind the barricade, trying to wrestle the phone off a fan.

He then jumps over the barricade and makes his way through the front of the audience, grabbing at phones and dropping some to the floor.

Getting back on stage, Brett urged: "It's so much better if you could possibly put your phone down. Put your f***ing phone down.

"If you wanna film, go to the back, don't take up space out here. These people wanna have fun."

He reiterated that those who want to "stare at your f***ing phone" should "go to the f***ing back".

Brett was met with cheers from the audience, and approval from some netizens.

"So happy Brett came out and said it. Too many phones filming at the front of gigs ruining the fun now," a comment on the Instagram post read.

An old-timer shared that the best shows they've been to were from the 1990s and "not everything needs to be a story on Insta".

"Honestly, what's the point of filming haphazardly from the front? The footage is going to be crappy, someone else with better equipment or a steadier hand will film the whole show from further back and it's going to end up on YouTube anyway," they commented, adding that filming "maybe a few seconds or a chorus" should suffice instead.

Other netizens were displeased, with one calling Brett a "boomer".

"Just shut up and sing. He's killing the vibe," a comment on a separate TikTok video of the outburst read. "They are paying him to sing, not preach."

Another joked at the fan who took the video: "You never put your phone down, hahaha."

