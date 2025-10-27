Qi Yuwu drops trailer for his directorial debut short film Cendol

Local actor Qi Yuwu released the trailer for his Chinese short film Cendol on Oct 25.

In an Instagram post, the 48-year-old wrote: "I'm proud to present the trailer for my first short film Cendol, which I wrote and directed. It's making its world premiere at the Singapore International Film Festival. I'm so excited!"

Many celebrities expressed their congratulations, including local actors Zheng Geping and Romeo Tan, Taiwanese actor Jeff Wang and former actress Jacelyn Tay.

The plot centres around a woman (Sharon Au) in her 40s and her feelings about her past and future as she explores the relationship between life and the world. It also stars Darren Lim.

In August last year, Yuwu also shared behind-the-scenes footage where he is seen directing Sharon on set, adding that filming took three-and-a-half days.

He wrote then: "It was the first time I saw my name appear on the board on the monitor. Although it passed immediately, it felt unreal.

"These two new identities of director and screenwriter gave me a new experience."

Cendol will be one of 21 short films screened at the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), which Taiwanese actress Shu Qi will also attend to celebrate her directorial debut film Girl.

The event is set to take place from Nov 26 to Dec 7 at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre, with a lineup of over 120 films from more than 45 countries. Local actress Rebecca Lim returns as festival ambassador.

Early-bird presales for SGIFF began today (Oct 27) at 12pm while public sales begin on Oct 31 at 12pm.

