Quan Yi Fong bids farewell to house, netizens wonder if she's leaving Singapore

Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne
PHOTO: Instagram/quanyifong

Local television host Quan Yi Fong may be bidding farewell to her house, but she's not leaving Singapore.

In an Instagram post yesterday, the 46-year-old penned a heartfelt post about having to leave her current residence.

However, her pensive thoughts led netizens to believe that Yi Fong might be moving to China. After all, her daughter Eleanor has been expanding her showbiz presence over there.

Spoiler alert: she's not moving — for the moment.

Yi Fong spoke of how life is fragile and it's important to live in the present. She then expressed how she lived most of her 30 years in Singapore feeling like a nomad, until she was able to get a house in the last few years. Life then became more stable for the mother-daughter duo who had to rely on each other.

View this post on Instagram

2020，活着，比什么都重要！ 我们总以为来日方长，殊不知世事无常才是人生常态。 人生没有永远，珍惜眼前，活在当下才是真理。 有人称2020是十分魔幻的一年，无论是天灾还是人祸皆让人痛心。 那些逝去的鲜活生命，他们原本都有一个美好的未来，没想到永远的停留在了此刻。 生命太过脆弱，脆弱到往往只是一瞬间的事情。 有些人，有些事，一转就是一辈子。 闯荡新加坡30年，一路颠颠沛流离像个游牧名族，外表的光鲜远不及内心的荒芜，最后的几年终于有了房子慢慢安定下来，跟孩子两人相依为命的日子，经历过人生最甜蜜最幸福的时光，以为这就是我人生最后的靠岸最美好的模样，刚刚要安下一颗心，却没想到又是另一个人生的起程，要去探索另一种生活方式，习惯另一个城市空气，人生总是那么无常计划永远赶不上变化，谢谢这间房子给过我们的温暖，为我避风遮雨保护着我们母女两，跟你最后的告别，希望下个主人也一样在这里得到幸福和健康。 出行注意安全，天气多变，世事无常；出门带好口罩，疫情尚未结束，不可大意。 愿山河无恙，愿一切都能否极泰来！ #2020活着比什么都重要

A post shared by Quan Yifong (@quanyifong) on Jul 11, 2020 at 9:45pm PDT

It was also in this house — a two-storey, three-room condominium in Siglap according to 8world — that Yi Fong experienced some of life's "sweetest and most blissful moments".

However, she added: "Just as my heart settled down, I didn't expect to go on another journey in life, to explore another way of living life and to get used to the air in another city.

"I'm thankful to this house for giving us warmth, and for protecting both mother and daughter... I hope the next owner will experience the same bliss."

Her cryptic words might have been what led netizens to think she's moving on to something different. There were those who asked if Yi Fong was moving to China, while others wanted to know if she was leaving the media industry.

In response to the latter, Yi Fong replied: "No, we're just moving house."

ALSO READ: Quan Yi Fong says daughter Eleanor threatened to cut ties if she didn't stop cosmetic surgery

bryanlim@asiaone.com

#Local celebrities #Social media #property