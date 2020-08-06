Quan Yi Fong lashes out when strange 'lao ah pek' asks about daughter Eleanor's sleeping position and mobile number

Don't go after a mama bear's cub lest you incur her wrath.

And local TV host Quan Yi Fong really let it rip after a stranger asked incredibly personal questions about her daughter Eleanor.

In a Facebook post published yesterday (Aug 5), the 46-year-old shared screenshots of inappropriate comments left by a netizen. First, he asked whether Eleanor hugs a long pillow when she sleeps. In response, Yi Fong noted that it was a personal question and asked the reason for it.

The netizen replied that he was just casually asking. Yi Fong then deflected the question by pointing out that it was too personal for her to reply and that Eleanor would just close her eyes and sleep.

However, the persistent man rephrased his query by asking Yi Fong if she had ever given Eleanor a pillow to hug when she sleeps. He then asked for Eleanor's mobile number so he can clarify it with the young actress herself.

It was at this point that Yi Fong chided the stranger.

"What is wrong with you? Does your mother hug a pearl to sleep? Why don't you give me your parents' numbers and I'll ask them? Or would you like to clarify this at the police station?" she scolded.

When sharing the screenshots, Yi Fong wrote: "I would like to ask everyone — isn't it weird to ask about your child's sleeping habits? When I went to check [his] Facebook account, it's a picture of a lao ah pek (old uncle). What exactly do you want? I've already told you that it's private but you still continue to ask!

"I feel like you're invading my privacy. You can ask about my sleeping habits but why do you need to ask about my daughter's? I'm posting about my workout and you ask me how my daughter sleeps. Do you want to be caned? And you even asked for her mobile number!"

Upon further inspection of the netizen's Facebook account, Yi Fong observed that he was a "strange person who follows big-breasted women" on the app.

Netizens were in agreement with Yi Fong and advised her to ignore the man or block him on Facebook. They also pointed out that she need not reply him because he had crossed the line.

However, former Mediacorp actress Florence Tan posited that perhaps he was trying to send a U-shaped pillow as a gift which she noted is rather popular recently.

Yi Fong quipped: "Then he should have asked me how I sleep and it'll be much faster."

