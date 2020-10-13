Quan Yi Fong makes daughter Eleanor Lee kneel every birthday for this touching reason

Some people kneel before their parents during Chinese New Year or when they're getting married.

But for local TV host Quan Yi Fong, she makes her daughter Eleanor Lee get on her knees every year on the latter's birthday.

In an Instagram post to celebrate her daughter's 21st, she explained that by doing so, she wants Eleanor to remember that October 12 is not the birth date of a great person. Rather, it was "a day of suffering" for Yi Fong. It is a reminder for Eleanor to be grateful, filial, and to cherish life.

The 46-year-old wrote: "I told Eleanor that when Mother is gone, please hold back your tears and don't kneel in front of my grave. Don't remember me in any way.

"As long as Mother is still alive, you have to do your best to take care of yourself. If you want to thank your mum, do it early. We do the best we can with our roles in this life so that no one owes anyone anything. [When the time comes], just bow and say goodbye to me."

Yi Fong added: "My life is like a show and your existence makes me more practical and grounded. When the curtain falls, please don't let anyone else disturb me."

这是我这么多年一直坚持的教养 有的人在父母生日的时候下跪祝寿 有的家庭是在过年的时候下跪祝康健 有的是等孩子出嫁了才下跪感恩 孩子的生日，对父母下跪，是要她记得今天不是什么伟人的生日，是母亲的受难日，记得感恩，记得生命的珍贵，孝顺要及时。 我告诉妹妹，当妈妈哪一天化做一阵青烟了～ 请忍住你的泪水，不准在我坟前下跪，不要有任何的形式来怀念我，只要妈妈还活着你只要尽本份的把自己照顾好，要答谢妈妈请趁早，我们今生今世大家都在自己的岗位上做得很好谁都不欠谁了，你只要鞠躬跟我再见就好。 活着就珍惜，不要有任何遗憾，其它的形式只是安慰自己，或者做给别人看的 我的人生就像一场戏，只因为你的存在，让我活的更踏实更坚定，谢幕的时候请不要再让任何人来打扰。 #这就是幸福吧💗 今年在疫情下我们度过了非常难忘的一年，能够健健康康的活着就是最大的幸福，也趁这疫情期间刚好有机会和妹妹同台主持节目，让我们留下了最美好的回忆。 @eleanorleex 谢谢你们的支持，更谢谢你们所有的祝福 今天晚上8:00pm #怡凤和妹妹的厨房 不见不散

Celebrating her 21st with a bang

On the other hand, Eleanor had a less sombre outlook on her big day. She shared some snaps and videos of her birthday bash that was organised by local artiste Dasmond Koh, and said this is the first time in years that she's back in Singapore to celebrate her birthday.

She wrote: "I have been stuck in Singapore for the whole year. At first I was a bit lost and upset. Slowly I begin to realise this is what I needed. To get back to my roots, my hometown and find myself. I didn't realise how much parts of me went missing along the way till I got in contact with so many of my childhood friends again."

Eleanor also thanked Dasmond for taking care of both mother and daughter "when we got off-track" and called him her "Singapore father".

She added: "I'm still a piece of work, and I'm still scraping all the dirt off my shoulders. But I'll continue doing my best! I'm officially 21!"

For the past few years I have not been able to be back in Singapore let alone celebrate a real birthday! This is my 21st birthday, the biggest one of all, going into real adulthood even though I still feel like I’m 18😅 I have been stuck in Singapore for the whole year, at first I was a bit lost and upset. Slowly I begin to realize this is what I needed. To get back to my roots, my hometown and find myself. I didn’t realize how much missing parts of me went missing along the way till I got in contact with so many of my childhood friends again. Not only, I have made many new ones too. 😊 I never really had friends in Singapore, so it never felt like home to me. But now, I finally feel like this is home! 🧡 thank you so much @dasmondkoh for planning this celebration for me and always taking care of me since I was young. You have always took care of me and my mom when we got off track and so many of my baby photos were taken by you. You’re really my Singapore father!😝 Thank you @quanyifong mummyyy for always supporting and making me remember my dreams. And always scolding the shit out of me when I’m being stubborn. Thank you everyone from noontalk and all my friends for being there and all the birthday wishes! 🧡 Thank you to my fans for supporting me and doing all you can do to make my dreams slowly come true! 🧡 I’m still a piece of work, and I’m still scraping all the dirt off my shoulders. But I’ll continue doing my best!😊 I’m officially 21! ✌🏻💛

