Quan Yi Fong makes daughter Eleanor Lee kneel every birthday for this touching reason

Some people kneel before their parents during Chinese New Year or when they're getting married.

But for local TV host Quan Yi Fong, she makes her daughter Eleanor Lee get on her knees every year on the latter's birthday.

In an Instagram post to celebrate her daughter's 21st, she explained that by doing so, she wants Eleanor to remember that October 12 is not the birth date of a great person. Rather, it was "a day of suffering" for Yi Fong. It is a reminder for Eleanor to be grateful, filial, and to cherish life.

The 46-year-old wrote: "I told Eleanor that when Mother is gone, please hold back your tears and don't kneel in front of my grave. Don't remember me in any way.

"As long as Mother is still alive, you have to do your best to take care of yourself. If you want to thank your mum, do it early. We do the best we can with our roles in this life so that no one owes anyone anything. [When the time comes], just bow and say goodbye to me."

Yi Fong added: "My life is like a show and your existence makes me more practical and grounded. When the curtain falls, please don't let anyone else disturb me."

Celebrating her 21st with a bang

On the other hand, Eleanor had a less sombre outlook on her big day. She shared some snaps and videos of her birthday bash that was organised by local artiste Dasmond Koh, and said this is the first time in years that she's back in Singapore to celebrate her birthday.

She wrote: "I have been stuck in Singapore for the whole year. At first I was a bit lost and upset. Slowly I begin to realise this is what I needed. To get back to my roots, my hometown and find myself. I didn't realise how much parts of me went missing along the way till I got in contact with so many of my childhood friends again."

Eleanor also thanked Dasmond for taking care of both mother and daughter "when we got off-track" and called him her "Singapore father".

She added: "I'm still a piece of work, and I'm still scraping all the dirt off my shoulders. But I'll continue doing my best! I'm officially 21!"

