Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth

PHOTO: Instagram/eleanorleex
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

A popular Chinese children's song has a lyric describing mothers as the greatest thing in the world.

While some might scoff at it for being cliche, we've heard stories describing the extent of a mother's love for her child.

And Eleanor Lee, daughter of local actress-host Quan Yi Fong, might just have one of the most touching tales ever.

On her 20th birthday on Saturday (Oct 12), Eleanor published a moving tribute to her 45-year-old mum on Instagram where she expanded on the circumstances surrounding her birth, which included Yi Fong pawning a watch that celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee gave to her.

View this post on Instagram

我记得几年前在报纸上有过我的一个采访，上面写着我说的一句：“用了一只手表换来的我这条命”。我和大家分享我出生的故事吧。 我妈妈怀孕的时候没有人陪伴在她身边。有一次大地震 我外婆和我舅舅都不在家。 我妈哭着抱着肚子一直坐在地上拜托不出事。还好没事。我妈羊水破了的时候 我妈妈是一个人骑着摩托车去医院 然后医院不给进门因为没钱 我妈跑回家拿她唯一的朋友送她的手表跑去当掉，然后拿着那么点的钱又跑去医院求助。生了24小时发现还是不能顺产，就开刀了。我出生以后，其实母亲要呆在医院休息几天的，我妈生完立刻站起来走人，因为没钱住院。为了有钱让我呆在医院住几天。刚出生的宝宝不都需要呆在医院起码一个礼拜，观察观察嘛。后来发现我有严重的哮喘病需要呆几个礼拜。4天后，我妈跑进去婴儿房把我身上所有的心电监护器拔掉用一块布把我包起来把我抱走 护士都追上来喊：妈妈妈妈！不能拿走不能拿走！我妈喊：我没钱了！！你们还要这个宝宝吗！！ 然后哭着冒着险把我抱走了。 其实我的命很大 很大。而我妈 好伟大 太伟大。我的母亲却没有任何男人陪在她身旁支持她，她一个人养全家，把我养这么大，给我我现在拥有的一切。 大家也知道她曾经有些负能量的新闻，却没有人选择去问她真相，只责怪她，她被打败了多少次，却一次一次一步一步地爬上来。自己在厕所哭，也不会让我看见她眼泪。我这么大了也没见她哭过几次。女人多坚强始终都是女人啊，她和我一样爱哭，难过就哭。只是不会让我或任何人看见。现在我不在她身边，她没事偷偷跑去我房间闻闻我的衣服躺在我床上哭。她也没什么朋友，她不擅长交流，这么多年了。“辛苦你了” 这四个字也不够诚意。你一直都在养我，现在我只想说，妈你退休吧。过来陪我吧 该我养你了。 祝我20岁生日快乐！谢谢你我的妈妈！💛🎂

A post shared by Eleanor Lee 李凱馨 (@eleanorleex) on

The actress-model wrote: "I remember an interview I did with a paper a few years ago where I said, 'A watch was exchanged for my life'. Allow me to share the story of my birth with everyone."

Eleanor continued: "When her water broke, my mother rode her motorcycle alone to the hospital but they turned her away because she had no money. She then returned home to take the watch that her only friend gave to her and pawned it. With the paltry sum she got, she went back to seek help at the hospital."

The China-based starlet also revealed that they had to deliver her through C-section after Yi Fong went through 24 hours of labour and failed to give birth naturally.

But, the family's financial woes didn't end there. In a twist, Eleanor also recounted how her mother discharged herself against medical advice because she only had enough funds to keep her baby in the hospital under observation for a week.

However, Yi Fong's plans went awry when her child was diagnosed with severe asthma.

Eleanor wrote: "Four days after (the diagnosis), my mother ran into the children's ward, detached me from the ECG machine, wrapped me in a cloth and carried me away. The nurse chased after us, yelling, 'Mum, mum! You can't leave!'

"My mother yelled back, 'I have no money! Do you still want this baby?' Then, she risked everything and carried me out of the hospital while crying."

Admitting that she has been "fortunate" and Yi Fong has been "admirable" as a mother, Eleanor also sang praises of Yi Fong as a strong, independent woman, and how her mother raised her single-handedly because she didn't have a man by her side.

She also revealed that Yi Fong had to repeatedly pick herself during a time when she was plagued by negative news. In addition, she pointed out that Yi Fong is actually a crybaby, just like her, but she would never let anyone see it.

Eleanor added: "It doesn't feel sincere enough to just say 'It's been hard on you'. You've always been taking care of me, now I would like to say, 'Mum, it's time to retire. Come and join me and I'll support you'.

"Here's wishing me a happy 20th birthday! Thank you, mummy!"

ADDY LEE - 'FAIRY' GODFATHER

In a Facebook post in 2017, Yi Fong recounted this story as well while celebrating Eleanor's 18th birthday.

She also mentioned that the watch in question was given to her by her best friend, Addy, as a Christmas present when she was just 18 years old.

It was also reported that the watch was a Rolex watch.

18年前的1999年10月11号，在台湾921大地震后的许多余震的时候，惊魂未定东躲西藏当中加上一阵阵的剧痛被你折腾了36小时医生说；妈妈你没有力气了很危险了，我们需要剖腹生产，顺产有补助，剖腹产需自付！10万台币。当时我孤身一人没有任何经...

Posted by Quan Yifong 权怡凤 on Thursday, October 12, 2017

The fact that 48-year-old Addy played such a big part in both Yi Fong's and Eleanor's lives comes as no surprise.

After all, it's widely known that he has been a pillar of support for the mother-daughter duo especially after Yi Fong's tumultuous marriage to former TV actor Peter Yu. In fact, Eleanor has even decided to take Addy's surname.

Yi Fong has also credited Addy for giving Eleanor her start in China's showbiz industry as he helped Eleanor snag the role of the female lead in Apple China's new ad in 2015.

According to Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, Addy shared the teenager's photos on his WeChat account which garnered interest from figures in the Chinese entertainment industry. 

After learning about the role, he convinced Yi Fong to let her daughter seize the rare opportunity which kickstarted her career in showbiz.

Since then, Eleanor has been filming advertisements and dramas in China and even reportedly earned $1,000,000 for starring in the 2015 Chinese television series, Tribes and Empires: Storm of Prophecy.

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
Local celebrities Social media mother

TRENDING

K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter&#039;s birth
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Down syndrome woman in Malaysia home alone and starving after mother dies in house
Down syndrome woman in Malaysia home alone and starving after mother dies in house
Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance
Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice restaurant founder dies; employees vow to keep his legacy alive
Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice restaurant founder dies; employees vow to keep his legacy alive
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Footage of rats taking over Shibuya after Typhoon Hagibis blow up on Twitter
Footage of rats taking over Shibuya after Typhoon Hagibis blow up on Twitter

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Would you say &quot;I do&quot; to a KFC or McDonald&#039;s wedding?
Would you say "I do" to a KFC or McDonald's wedding?
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea

Home Works

7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead

SERVICES