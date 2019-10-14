Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth

A popular Chinese children's song has a lyric describing mothers as the greatest thing in the world.
While some might scoff at it for being cliche, we've heard stories describing the extent of a mother's love for her child.
And Eleanor Lee, daughter of local actress-host Quan Yi Fong, might just have one of the most touching tales ever.
On her 20th birthday on Saturday (Oct 12), Eleanor published a moving tribute to her 45-year-old mum on Instagram where she expanded on the circumstances surrounding her birth, which included Yi Fong pawning a watch that celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee gave to her.
The actress-model wrote: "I remember an interview I did with a paper a few years ago where I said, 'A watch was exchanged for my life'. Allow me to share the story of my birth with everyone."
Eleanor continued: "When her water broke, my mother rode her motorcycle alone to the hospital but they turned her away because she had no money. She then returned home to take the watch that her only friend gave to her and pawned it. With the paltry sum she got, she went back to seek help at the hospital."
The China-based starlet also revealed that they had to deliver her through C-section after Yi Fong went through 24 hours of labour and failed to give birth naturally.
But, the family's financial woes didn't end there. In a twist, Eleanor also recounted how her mother discharged herself against medical advice because she only had enough funds to keep her baby in the hospital under observation for a week.
However, Yi Fong's plans went awry when her child was diagnosed with severe asthma. Eleanor wrote: "Four days after (the diagnosis), my mother ran into the children's ward, detached me from the ECG machine, wrapped me in a cloth and carried me away. The nurse chased after us, yelling, 'Mum, mum! You can't leave!' "My mother yelled back, 'I have no money! Do you still want this baby?' Then, she risked everything and carried me out of the hospital while crying." Admitting that she has been "fortunate" and Yi Fong has been "admirable" as a mother, Eleanor also sang praises of Yi Fong as a strong, independent woman, and how her mother raised her single-handedly because she didn't have a man by her side. She also revealed that Yi Fong had to repeatedly pick herself during a time when she was plagued by negative news. In addition, she pointed out that Yi Fong is actually a crybaby, just like her, but she would never let anyone see it. Eleanor added: "It doesn't feel sincere enough to just say 'It's been hard on you'. You've always been taking care of me, now I would like to say, 'Mum, it's time to retire. Come and join me and I'll support you'. "Here's wishing me a happy 20th birthday! Thank you, mummy!" ADDY LEE - 'FAIRY' GODFATHER In a Facebook post in 2017, Yi Fong recounted this story as well while celebrating Eleanor's 18th birthday. She also mentioned that the watch in question was given to her by her best friend, Addy, as a Christmas present when she was just 18 years old. It was also reported that the watch was a Rolex watch. The fact that 48-year-old Addy played such a big part in both Yi Fong's and Eleanor's lives comes as no surprise. After all, it's widely known that he has been a pillar of support for the mother-daughter duo especially after Yi Fong's tumultuous marriage to former TV actor Peter Yu. In fact, Eleanor has even decided to take Addy's surname. Yi Fong has also credited Addy for giving Eleanor her start in China's showbiz industry as he helped Eleanor snag the role of the female lead in Apple China's new ad in 2015. According to Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, Addy shared the teenager's photos on his WeChat account which garnered interest from figures in the Chinese entertainment industry. After learning about the role, he convinced Yi Fong to let her daughter seize the rare opportunity which kickstarted her career in showbiz. Since then, Eleanor has been filming advertisements and dramas in China and even reportedly earned $1,000,000 for starring in the 2015 Chinese television series, Tribes and Empires: Storm of Prophecy.
Read also
Read also
More about
Local celebrities
Social media
mother
However, Yi Fong's plans went awry when her child was diagnosed with severe asthma.
Eleanor wrote: "Four days after (the diagnosis), my mother ran into the children's ward, detached me from the ECG machine, wrapped me in a cloth and carried me away. The nurse chased after us, yelling, 'Mum, mum! You can't leave!'
"My mother yelled back, 'I have no money! Do you still want this baby?' Then, she risked everything and carried me out of the hospital while crying."
Admitting that she has been "fortunate" and Yi Fong has been "admirable" as a mother, Eleanor also sang praises of Yi Fong as a strong, independent woman, and how her mother raised her single-handedly because she didn't have a man by her side.
She also revealed that Yi Fong had to repeatedly pick herself during a time when she was plagued by negative news. In addition, she pointed out that Yi Fong is actually a crybaby, just like her, but she would never let anyone see it.
Eleanor added: "It doesn't feel sincere enough to just say 'It's been hard on you'. You've always been taking care of me, now I would like to say, 'Mum, it's time to retire. Come and join me and I'll support you'.
"Here's wishing me a happy 20th birthday! Thank you, mummy!"
ADDY LEE - 'FAIRY' GODFATHER
In a Facebook post in 2017, Yi Fong recounted this story as well while celebrating Eleanor's 18th birthday.
She also mentioned that the watch in question was given to her by her best friend, Addy, as a Christmas present when she was just 18 years old.
It was also reported that the watch was a Rolex watch.
The fact that 48-year-old Addy played such a big part in both Yi Fong's and Eleanor's lives comes as no surprise.
After all, it's widely known that he has been a pillar of support for the mother-daughter duo especially after Yi Fong's tumultuous marriage to former TV actor Peter Yu. In fact, Eleanor has even decided to take Addy's surname.
Yi Fong has also credited Addy for giving Eleanor her start in China's showbiz industry as he helped Eleanor snag the role of the female lead in Apple China's new ad in 2015.
According to Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, Addy shared the teenager's photos on his WeChat account which garnered interest from figures in the Chinese entertainment industry.
After learning about the role, he convinced Yi Fong to let her daughter seize the rare opportunity which kickstarted her career in showbiz.
Since then, Eleanor has been filming advertisements and dramas in China and even reportedly earned $1,000,000 for starring in the 2015 Chinese television series, Tribes and Empires: Storm of Prophecy.