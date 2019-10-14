Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth

Read also

However, Yi Fong's plans went awry when her child was diagnosed with severe asthma.

Eleanor wrote: "Four days after (the diagnosis), my mother ran into the children's ward, detached me from the ECG machine, wrapped me in a cloth and carried me away. The nurse chased after us, yelling, 'Mum, mum! You can't leave!'

"My mother yelled back, 'I have no money! Do you still want this baby?' Then, she risked everything and carried me out of the hospital while crying."

Admitting that she has been "fortunate" and Yi Fong has been "admirable" as a mother, Eleanor also sang praises of Yi Fong as a strong, independent woman, and how her mother raised her single-handedly because she didn't have a man by her side.

She also revealed that Yi Fong had to repeatedly pick herself during a time when she was plagued by negative news. In addition, she pointed out that Yi Fong is actually a crybaby, just like her, but she would never let anyone see it.

Eleanor added: "It doesn't feel sincere enough to just say 'It's been hard on you'. You've always been taking care of me, now I would like to say, 'Mum, it's time to retire. Come and join me and I'll support you'.

"Here's wishing me a happy 20th birthday! Thank you, mummy!"

ADDY LEE - 'FAIRY' GODFATHER

In a Facebook post in 2017, Yi Fong recounted this story as well while celebrating Eleanor's 18th birthday.

She also mentioned that the watch in question was given to her by her best friend, Addy, as a Christmas present when she was just 18 years old.

It was also reported that the watch was a Rolex watch.

The fact that 48-year-old Addy played such a big part in both Yi Fong's and Eleanor's lives comes as no surprise.

After all, it's widely known that he has been a pillar of support for the mother-daughter duo especially after Yi Fong's tumultuous marriage to former TV actor Peter Yu. In fact, Eleanor has even decided to take Addy's surname.