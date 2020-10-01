Quan Yi Fong volunteers to be her daughter's 'wheelchair' as she recovers from surgery

jia ling
theAsianparent
PHOTO: Instagram/quanyifong
Mothers are like superheroes to their children, no matter how much they have grown over the years. And the last thing she wants is to see her child suffer in pain.
 
Take Singaporean host Quan Yi Fong for example, who volunteered to be her daughter, Eleanor’s ‘wheelchair’ as she recovers from surgery. 

The 46-year-old uploaded a photo on her personal Instagram (28 Sep) where she was seen piggybacking Eleanor in a car park, presumably heading towards their vehicle. 

https://www.instagram.com/quanyifong/?utm_source=ig_embed

She revealed in the post how Eleanor has been experiencing pains in her feet which prompted them to seek medical attention. The pain Eleanor felt was so severe that she could not even walk

It turned out that the 20-year-old had ingrown toenails which got inflamed. Thereafter, the doctor recommended Eleanor to undergo two surgeries: one surgery for each foot (with the surgeries spaced out) so that she could still walk and move around as the other foot recovers. 

However, Yi Fong (and perhaps Eleanor too), eventually decided to have both of Eleanor’s feet treated at the same time.

“I’m worried that she’ll have to bear the pain twice, in addition to an extended recovery process,” Yi Fong explained.

?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">
View this post on Instagram

?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">妹妹 @eleanorleex 的小jiao jiao 表示不愉快～～😅 本来医生建议一次开刀做一只jiao，复原后再做另一只jiao，要不然她没有办法行动和走路。 我还是要一次过就2只！因为怕她要承受2次的疼痛，还有漫长的复原过程。 幸好你有一个强壮的麻麻，身兼父职的麻麻就要有能力背起你，我就是你的轮椅，肩膀就是你的依靠，所以不要问我为什么那么努力健身，因为我输不起啊～～～～～～😂 不是啦！总会有用到它的时候，背起你的娃儿，幸好你不重，就像小时候的你永远不喜欢走路，欢笑还是这么多。 #或许这就是幸福吧💗

A post shared by Quan Yifong (@quanyifong) on Sep 27, 2020 at 9:42pm PDT

It is known that the mother-daughter duo shares a close relationship such that Yi Fong would fight tooth and nail with anyone who dares to mess with her daughter. 

“Luckily, you have a strong mama who has the ability to carry you,” said Yi Fong.

“I’m your wheelchair, and my shoulders are there to support you—so don’t ask me why I’m putting in so much effort at the gym. It’s because I can’t afford to lose,” joked Yi Fong.

But on a more serious note, Yi Fong says that there will definitely be a time when these muscles will come in handy, such as carrying a baby. 

“Luckily you’re not heavy,” said Yi Fong as she recalled how Eleanor disliked walking on her own when she was younger, which brought about much laughter.

“Perhaps, this is happiness,” the mum wrote in a hashtag at the end of her post. 

?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">
View this post on Instagram

?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">妹妹 @eleanorleex 的小jiao jiao 表示不愉快～～😅 本来医生建议一次开刀做一只jiao，复原后再做另一只jiao，要不然她没有办法行动和走路。 我还是要一次过就2只！因为怕她要承受2次的疼痛，还有漫长的复原过程。 幸好你有一个强壮的麻麻，身兼父职的麻麻就要有能力背起你，我就是你的轮椅，肩膀就是你的依靠，所以不要问我为什么那么努力健身，因为我输不起啊～～～～～～😂 不是啦！总会有用到它的时候，背起你的娃儿，幸好你不重，就像小时候的你永远不喜欢走路，欢笑还是这么多。 #或许这就是幸福吧💗

A post shared by Quan Yifong (@quanyifong) on Sep 27, 2020 at 9:42pm PDT

Of course, netizens have to ask: “Why not get a proper wheelchair instead?”

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/quanyifong

To which Yi Fong responded in a separate comment to 8days.sg that a wheelchair is “unnecessary” and just a temporary measure as Eleanor is mostly staying at home—which is what should be adhered to in times of the pandemic.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.

#Local celebrities #parenting #surgery #mother