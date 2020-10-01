Quan Yi Fong volunteers to be her daughter's 'wheelchair' as she recovers from surgery

The 46-year-old uploaded a photo on her personal Instagram (28 Sep) where she was seen piggybacking Eleanor in a car park, presumably heading towards their vehicle.

https://www.instagram.com/quanyifong/?utm_source=ig_embed

She revealed in the post how Eleanor has been experiencing pains in her feet which prompted them to seek medical attention. The pain Eleanor felt was so severe that she could not even walk.

It turned out that the 20-year-old had ingrown toenails which got inflamed. Thereafter, the doctor recommended Eleanor to undergo two surgeries: one surgery for each foot (with the surgeries spaced out) so that she could still walk and move around as the other foot recovers.

However, Yi Fong (and perhaps Eleanor too), eventually decided to have both of Eleanor’s feet treated at the same time.

“I’m worried that she’ll have to bear the pain twice, in addition to an extended recovery process,” Yi Fong explained.