Queen Elizabeth gifted a corgi by son Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth has been gifted a corgi by her son Prince Andrew.

The British monarch - who tragically lost her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April at the age of 99 - has reportedly been given a pet pooch by her son and his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The six-week old puppy has yet to be named, but a source has revealed the Queen is thrilled by the arrival of the corgi, a "perfect" companion for her existing puppy Muick.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper of the new puppy: "The Queen has had a rough time and she is absolutely delighted to have a new corgi. She was distraught when Fergus died suddenly, but this new dog will be perfect company for Muick going forward."

Meanwhile, Darren McGrady, who worked as a chef for Buckingham Palace for 15 years, previously revealed the Queen's corgis have their own special food menu.

He said: "I didn't expect to be cooking for the Queen's dogs, when I started working at Buckingham Palace. I thought I was going to be cooking for kings, queens and presidents. I did eventually, but one of the first jobs I had was cooking for the corgis - the Royal Corgis - making fresh food every day. The corgis had their own menu.

"They sleep in like little wicker baskets in the corgi room and looked after by two footman called Doggie 1 and Doggie 2, that's what they called them. The most important part of the meat was everything had to be cut into a fine dice… to be sure there were no bones at all in the meat. Imagine if any of the dogs were to choke on the - I'd be in real trouble."