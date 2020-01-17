Queen Elizabeth doesn't care about calories

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

The 93-year-old monarch reportedly loves to indulge in foods that are rich in "cream and butter and fat", and her former chef Darren has said she isn't bothered about watching how many calories she consumes, as long as her meals are tasty.

In a YouTube video published by Delish, Darren explained: "One of the things I soon learned working for the queen, was that all of the dishes were rich in cream and butter and fat. Calories didn't really matter. We could use as much cream and butter in the dishes as we wanted to and it just made them taste amazing. It really was traditional French cuisine."

The Queen particularly loves a dish known as Gaelic steak, which is often made with beef tenderloin steaks, although the royal prefers to use venison that is typically hunted on her own lands at Sandringham or Balmoral.

Darren, 58, explained the dish is made by seasoning the meat with salt and pepper, and serving it over potato and parsnip mash, topped with a cream-based sauce that includes mushrooms and onions and garnished with baby carrots.

The chef also spoke about the Queen's dessert habits, and claimed she doesn't overindulge, especially when it comes to sweet treats.

He added: "The queen is such a disciplinarian. It amazed me that we would send a great big chocolate cake up for her to have a meal or afternoon tea and she would just take the tiniest slice."

Once she finished her slice, the cake would head back to the kitchen until she was ready for more.

Darren noted: "If she wanted more, she would wait until the next day when that cake came up again."

More about
Queen Elizabeth British royalty

TRENDING

Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
2 passengers taken to hospital in accident involving bus, lorry and car in Braddell Road; lorry driver arrested
2 passengers taken to hospital in accident involving bus, lorry and car in Braddell Road; lorry driver arrested
The math behind TOTO: Here&#039;s why it (statistically) doesn&#039;t make financial sense to play
Why it doesn't make financial sense to buy TOTO
Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Widow’s life savings of nearly $55k wiped out by Indian scammers via Viber call
Widow’s life savings of nearly $55k wiped out by Indian scammers via Viber call
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
3rd suspected Wuhan virus case detected in Singapore, man isolated as precaution
3rd suspected Wuhan virus case detected in Singapore, man isolated as precaution
Netizens go gaga with clip of The Flash’s Grant Gustin speaking in Malay to his wife
Netizens go gaga with clip of The Flash’s Grant Gustin speaking in Malay to his wife
This atas Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan&#039;s Ningxia Night Market &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan's Ningxia Night Market & more
How to beat the JB Customs jam during CNY
How to beat the JB Customs jam during CNY
Singapore&#039;s Marie Kondo in the making
Singapore's Marie Kondo in the making
Too busy for spring cleaning? Here are 4 best house cleaning services to your rescue!
Too busy for spring cleaning? Here are 4 best house cleaning services to your rescue!

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES