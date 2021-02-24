Queen Elizabeth II reportedly already decided who will take over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's patronages

The married couple - who relocated to California in 2020 - confirmed last week they will not return as working members of the British Royal Family, with their roles now needing to be filled.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "When the writing was on the wall and it was clear the Duke and Duchess had no intention of coming back into the fold and being part of the team, the Queen made her mind up long ago over her preferred candidates for the roles they vacated."

According to reports, Princess Anne, 70, is in line to replace Prince Harry, 36, as Captain General of the Royal Marines, while Prince Edward, 56, may succeed Duchess Meghan, 39, as patron of the National Theatre.

Meanwhile, it's thought Harry's patronage as Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington - which he has held since 2008 - is likely to go to his brother Prince William.

And his position as Commodore-in-Chief Small Ships and Diving will need to be filled, while he has also lost his patronages of both England Rugby Union and Rugby Football League.

According to the publication, league bosses are hoping William, 38, will become the face of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

It's said Sophie Wessex could replace Meghan as Patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

And the couple have also vacated their roles as president and vice president - Harry and Meghan respectively - of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

Last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed news that the couple - who have 21-month-old son Archie and are expecting their second child together - won't be returning as working members of the Royal Family.

A Palace spokesman said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the royal family.

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

"The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the royal family.

"While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

