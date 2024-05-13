Queen of Tears' Kim Ji-won in Singapore, met warmly by fans at Changi Airport

It's been a few weeks since Queen of Tears wrapped up with its last episode, but it appears the hype hasn't died down just yet.
South Korean actress Kim Ji-won, who played Hong Hae-in in the hit K-drama, arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 4 last night (May 12) and was greeted by a big crowd of fans.
According to media reports, the 31-year-old is in town for an event by the luxury brand Bvlgari.
Videos taken by fans showed Ji-won being escorted by security as the barricaded crowd screamed and chanted her name.
Wearing a casual outfit and a cap, she waved at her supporters, collected letters along the way and even blew kisses at them.
The details regarding the fashion event and the length of Ji-won's stay are unclear.
@russellkotorin Kim Jiwon arriving at Singapore Changi Airport for Bulgari Event!! Welcome to Singapore ❤️❤️ #김지원 #KIMJIWON #눈물의여왕 #홍해인 #QueenOfTears #KimJiWon #涙の女王 #kdrama #kdramaedit #fyp #sgfyp #sgtiktok #tiktoksg @bulgari ♬ original sound - Kotorin the SG ONCE
Queen of Tears, which also stars Kim Soo-hyun, aired its last episode on April 28 and became the highest-rated drama on pay-television network tvN, surpassing the widely loved 2019 series Crash Landing on You.
The drama centres around Hae-in, heiress of departmental store Queens Group, and her lawyer husband Hyun-woo (Soo-hyun), whose parents are farmers. While they face marital crisis and are on the verge of divorce, Hae-in finds out that she is terminally ill.
As they navigate around Hae-in's deteriorating condition and a crisis in her family, their love rekindles.
All episodes are available on Netflix.
[[nid:683356]]
syarifahsn@asiaone.com
No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.