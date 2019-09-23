The Queen was a secret Wham! fan

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

Queen Elizabeth II was a secret Wham! fan.

The Last Christmas hitmakers' late manager Bryan Morrison revealed in his recently posthumously published memoir, Have a Cigar!, that Her Majesty asked to meet George Michael - who passed away in December 2016 - and his bandmates at a polo match at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor in June 1985.

Bryan wrote in his memoirs: "Through an emissary, I learnt that the Queen had heard that I was managing and publishing Wham! and that she would like to meet them."

According to the music mogul, the Queen "spent a great deal of time" listening to their back catalogue.

He added: "To my amazement, on greeting them, the Queen knew all of their hits and spent a great deal of time listening to their exploits."

George previously opened up about his meeting with the British monarch and said she was "really sweet".

He said: "It was at a drinks thing in a marquee after some polo match.

"There were lots of other people there, but she did speak to me.

"She asked me about China, and said that she hadn't been there but that she might be going there next year.

"She was really very sweet. And small."

The Queen is also known to be a big fan of the Beach Boys and Sir Elton John.

The 93-year-old monarch bought an iPod back in 2005 and was gifted a second one by then President Barack Obama back in 2009, and royal expert Ingrid Seward revealed what could be on the most-played list on the music device.

Ingrid, author of the book, My Husband & I, which detailed Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's marriage, shared: "The Queen is a big fan of musicals, traditional hymns, and Scottish ballads, and even the Beach Boys's songs, especially California Girls.

"She also likes Elton John and all kinds of military music. She plays the piano herself and has a pitch-perfect singing voice. Whether or not she has much time to listen to music on her iPod I am not sure, but I rather doubt it. If she doesn't understand anything or it goes wrong, there are plenty of young footmen around who are pretty savvy with technology."

The Queen's cousin Lady Elizabeth Anson had also revealed some of her favourite music.

She said: "The Queen loves the theatre and musicals like Showboat, Oklahoma! and Annie Get Your Gun. These were the tunes that remained in one's head and were very danceable to. The Queen is a fantastic dancer. She's got great rhythm ...

"We did a lot of singing at Kensington Palace. Nobody thought it was odd after dinner if we put on a record and all sang Doing the Lambeth Walk, so music has always been part of her life."

