Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy learned English from Harry Potter books

Anya Taylor-Joy learned English through Harry Potter.

The Queen's Gambit star refused to learn English for two years when she first moved to London from Argentina but her uncle persuaded her to pick up the language through the books.

Speaking to NME, she said: "I wanted to go home, and in my six, seven-year-old mentality I thought my parents would have to take me back if I didn't speak the language. My uncle would sit me down with the Harry Potter books, so all my language when I was young was quite precocious because I was learning from these books."

She quipped: "I was very well versed in spells from a very young age."

Meanwhile, Anya previously admitted she wanted to act since she was just five years old.

The 24-year-old star said: "There's a video of me at five years old and I'm dressed up like a flamenco dancer. My mum is asking me what I am going to be when I grow up and I said, 'I'm going to be an actor.' She said, 'Oh, are you going to go to school? Do you want to go to university?'

"I'm like, 'No I'm just going to be in the right place at the right time. It's going to happen for me.' I don't know where that confidence came from but I'm grateful it worked out because otherwise I would be so embarrassed right now."

Despite many hit projects, Anya is trying not to think about her success or she'd "freak out".

Speaking about her fame and success, she added: "I don't really stop to think about it because I would freak out. I always knew that I wanted to act and then, all of a sudden, I was making movie after movie after movie. All I know is it's going pretty well right now."